Maire Tecnimont, US $ 230 million deal

(Teleforza) – Maire Tecnimont, By its main subsidiary TecnimontA. Given EPCM based project (Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management) is a major international manufacturer of chemicals for the construction of the Blue Ammonia Plant in the United States. The initiative – explains a note – “through Maire Tecnimont’s collaboration with key operators in the field of natural resource conversion, is part of the country’s industrial development plans in the field of energy conversion”.

The Contract value Is about $ 230 million. The plant has a Sinloop unit with a capacity of 3,000 tons of blue ammonia per day and associated facilities and ancillary units.. The plant is expected to be completed in 2025.

“Blue” ammonia is made from hydrogen derived from natural gas, while the carbon dioxide produced is captured and sorted to guarantee the highest environmental quality.

The scope of the contract includes the supply and supervision of all engineering operations and materials and equipment, while construction activities will be carried out by a third party and managed by a different contract awarded by the customer. This contracting system is commonly used in the United States to improve construction activities and reduce the risks to both Maire Tecnimont and the customer, thanks to Tecnimont USA’s expertise in overseeing construction activities and improving local content.