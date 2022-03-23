Maire Tecnimont, US $ 230 million deal to build blue ammonia plant

Milan – Maxi deal in the US for Maire Tecnimont. Through its flagship subsidiary Technimont Spa, the company was awarded the EPCM (Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management) Plan by a leading international chemical manufacturer to build the Blue Ammonia plant in the United States. The deal is worth approximately $ 230 million.

The plant – explains the company’s note – includes a Sinloop unit with a capacity of 3,000 tons of blue ammonia per day in addition to related structures and ancillary units. The plant is expected to close in 2025. “Blue” ammonia is made from hydrogen derived from natural gas, while the carbon dioxide produced is captured and sorted to guarantee the highest environmental quality. Initiative – Continued News Release – Maire Tecnimont is part of the U.S. Industrial Development Program in the field of energy conversion, in collaboration with key operators in the field of natural resource conversion.

“This award is a testament to our strong position in energy change thanks to our high-tech value proposition in this era of great change,” he commented. Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Maire Tecnimont Group. “The United States represents one of the highest potential markets for icebreaking through industrial-scale decarbonization initiatives. Blue ammonia plays a key role in the global development of industrial supply chain decarbonization, and we are pleased to launch this project as the Country’s Large Waves of Change and Opportunity for Energy Transformation through Gas Monetization and He finished.