Maintenance, Peugeot’s secret trick: used Game Boy instead of OBD scanner

What would you say if we told you that one of the biggest car brands in the past, and not even that long ago in fact, used a gadget known as the Game Boy for a whole series of mechanical diagnostics?

And above all: how many people actually know what it is? Game Boy? Most people probably know, in fact, what it is.

We are talking about a well-known person. device It is highly appreciated by young people who, especially in past decades It has been used by many people for technological entertainment. In short, a video game.

In the video games category Game Boy, This game was born from a brilliant idea from Nintendo, and it represented an exceptional innovation because it changed the world of gaming.The basic concept of video games.

Once a true icon of generations, the Game Boy was, in fact, used for entirely different functions that didn’t matter. Just for fun.

Game Boy, Peugeot used it this way

Although few people know this, in terms of maintenance, Game Boy from Nintendo It has only been used by major car brands like Peugeot For reasons of DiagnosisIn short, this video game console was used instead of Peugeot. OPDThis is a secret that has recently come to light.

This video game becomes iconso it exceeded the limits Games Become a tool for Analytics Which, in fact, apart from Peugeot, also used other brands from the automotive world, for example Suzuki H ApriliaBut how was this used? deviceIn short, even if it sounds strange, it was used with a real tool. Watching.

Game Boy Car Engine Diagnostic

This tool digital It was used through cable and cartridge To communicate via A pair of cables The engine control unit is i Brakes. So the game console was transformed into a truly functional analysis tool: displaying a series of data and perhaps Error codes.

Today, this kind of choice could be considered surreal and welcomed with some smiles: however, it demonstrates the great and ingenious ability on the part of Technicians Auto manufacturers use any kind of tools to improve their work. Diagnosis.