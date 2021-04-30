May 1, 2021

Magrini (Aifa): "Unscrupulous countries have taken more vaccinations, but the cake was one. Italy will have these large quantities only in the summer."

Vaccines? The contradictions appeared on different levels and between the blocs“Europe compared to the big vaccine buyers is not being offered,” and thus speaking in a webinar titled “The Vaccination Campaign: The Potential for Rebuilding the Country”, organized by the Economic and Social Observatory “Restarting Italy”, Director of Aifa and Nicolas MagriniHe had his say on what happened globally on the issue of vaccines. “There have been countries to buy fasterBut the cake was the one who came first and got a bigger slice than the one who came later. ”Magrini, citing a magazine, said behavior that can be defined as“ vaccine greed. ”Social responsibility, even mutual, has been lost by statesMagrini concluded that “some of the more skilled, cunning and unscrupulous administrations have benefited greatly from having greater quantities.” Those quantities lacking in Italy that we will have “only this summer.” Although he stressed that “things have gone better.” Than expected. “

Youtube Video / Osservatorio Italy Restart

