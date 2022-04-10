Magnesi is still the world champion IBO: Contreras Co

Rome – It’s a victory lone wolf: In the Balasport from CivitavecchiaAnd Michael Magnesi He successfully defended the world title IBO Super Featherweight, defeated the Mexican by technical knockout Dennis Contreras (22-12-1) at 59″ from the start of the fifth round.lone wolf‘, in the 21st game of his career, he finishes the drill before the limit: he lands the opponent with a barrage of hooks, and waits for him when he wakes up, shuts down the drill once and for all. to MagnesiaThe 27-year-old is the first match to return to Italy after trying in United State November 2021. And in another meeting entitled Evening with a license plate BBT . productionAnd Christian Gaspari win the title IBO Youth World Cup Lightweight: Colombian competitor Santiago Garces (4-1-3) folded at points.
Magnesi’s statement
“thank the public He came to see me. We knew who the opponent was Difficult to deal with. There were some tough times, but we were World champions. The June 5 trip in Australia To defend this title, then I try to reunite with other acronyms‘, the first words of Magnesia at the end of the match. A victory, unparalleled, that as well as the audience could not fail to excite the staff of Lazio boxer.
