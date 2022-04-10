Magnesi is still the world champion IBO: Contreras Co

Rome – It’s a victory lone wolf: In the Balasport from CivitavecchiaAnd Michael Magnesi He successfully defended the world title IBO Super Featherweight, defeated the Mexican by technical knockout Dennis Contreras (22-12-1) at 59″ from the start of the fifth round.lone wolf‘, in the 21st game of his career, he finishes the drill before the limit: he lands the opponent with a barrage of hooks, and waits for him when he wakes up, shuts down the drill once and for all. to MagnesiaThe 27-year-old is the first match to return to Italy after trying in United State November 2021. And in another meeting entitled Evening with a license plate BBT . productionAnd Christian Gaspari win the title IBO Youth World Cup Lightweight: Colombian competitor Santiago Garces (4-1-3) folded at points.