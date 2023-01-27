Mafia: Messina Denarau house with lounge, gym and poster. Here are the first pictures – Sicily

A tidy house, paintings on the wall, teddy bears, a brown sofa, a room that doubles as a gym: the apartment where President Mateo Messina Denaro spent his last months on the run could be any man’s home. In the living room, a TV, books arranged on a shelf, paintings on the walls with reproductions of famous paintings, such as Sunflowers by Van Gogh and portraits of movie heroes The Godfather and The Joker, in the room used as a gym also an ironing board Ironing board, dozens of expensive shoes arranged in a rack Shoes: Flat like many others. The video with images of the hideout was filmed by the Carabinieri del Ros who, on January 16, arrested the Trapani mafia boss and returned to his refuge in Campobello di Mazara.

Messina Denarau, the chief’s bunker

Manager Matteo Messina Denaro had used the personal details of various supporters over the years. Investigators suspect that in the hideout of Vicolo San Vito, in Campobello di Mazara, among the papers of the mafia boss, they found fake identity documents with the names and data of people who really existed. It is not yet clear if the documents were forged by the mafia boss himself or if someone gave them to him pre-filled and just pasted his picture. However, there are many passport photos found in The Godfather of Castelvetrano. Before assuming the identity of the surveyor Bonafede, which has been used since at least 2020, when he underwent surgery for cancer in the Mazara del Vallo hospital and used the tax code and ID card of his partner, so his boss would have made use of other people’s documents. Thanks to the personal details of his favourites, he was traveling and doing business. The paths that the detectives will now investigate, who are trying to go back in time to rebuild the fugitive from the mafia boss.