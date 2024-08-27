Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Maduro, ‘US and Musk behind cyber conspiracy in Venezuela’ – Latin America

By: Noah French

Date:

On his weekly broadcast, “Chavez’s Son Maduro Podcast,” Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro asserted that the Bolivarian revolution had fallen victim to a “cybernetic, fascist and criminal coup.” Maduro later said that “legal experts will say that there is a cyber conspiracy in Venezuela prepared by the United States” and that “Elon Musk, who he has promised, wants to become the president of the United States.”


Later Maduro said that Mussolini was “known in the history of Italy” and “the sect that was part of Hitler’s satanic pacts and the pledges he was attached to”. He also gave the Nazi salute. According to him, this reference to the past has relevance to current events in Venezuela. Hitler and Mussolini’s satanic pacts, he said, were “deliberately hidden” but were discovered “thanks to Elon Musk”, which he said also involved Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, and which would have affected “Venezuelan fascism and its leadership today”. Refers to opposition leader Maria Corina Machado and opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

