Madonna, said the special visit to Pompeii on social media. Shopping in Positano between shops and jewelry

The Queen of Pop posted a series of photos on Instagram, captioned “La Dolce Vita.” The vacation continues on the Amalfi Coast.

A walk in Positano and some shopping in some shops. It was a day that Madonna He spent the Amalfi Coast. Along with his Jamaican sports partner Akeem Morriswas spotted on Via Cristoforo Colombo, one of the fashionable streets in Positano. The pop queen, dressed in white and wearing an umbrella, appeared and smiled at people who passed by. Then she entered some shops and a well-known jewelry store. In the evening His yacht was spotted off the coast of Maiori..

The 66-year-old global music star took to Instagram to talk about her experience at the excavations in Pompeii. She posted a series of photos with the caption “La dolce vita”. Through the photos, she recounted her own visit to the archaeological site, where she toured the House of Menander and the House of Si. In his honor, a reception and a show entitled “The Dream of Flying” were organized, featuring children from the Archaeological Park’s theater project, to which the star donated 250,000 euros.









































































































“I never expected to reach this point, singing in front of Madonna,” she said. Stefania Piedapalmbo19, was among 50 children who performed in Pompeii in front of the American pop star and his staff – it will be an indelible memory for all of us, something unforgettable. We were all very excited and happy to meet this great figure in music and cinema. After the show, the famous pop star praised the organizers.



