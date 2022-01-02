Mackay and Joe win again in Calgary! – OA Sport

Brendan McKay again. The Canadian athlete also won a race The third race of the Freestyle World Cup, the Half-pipe specialty, was held on the Italian night within the friendly walls of Calgary, confirming a tight provisional lead in the general classification.

Twenty-four though one Less performance than it was shown forty-eight hours ago, won thanks to running the first level, With a score of 92 to 95 against 93.40, three more lengths than the main competitor Alex Ferreira, the winner of the first stage and today second again with a lead of 90.40 Noah Bowman, the lowest score on the podium with a score of 88.0.

It will now be highlighted Mammoth Mountain (US), where a stunning final show will take place on January 7 due to the special status of the Mackay and Ferreira general classifications. Both are actually They are currently paired at 260 points.

In the field of women It’s all easy for the exceptional Chinese Gu Alling Elleen, able to score the third consecutive seal with 92.80, clearly separating Canadians Rachel Karker (second with 89.40) and Hannah Faulhaber (third with 88.60). Today’s race order It also reflects the general trend, with Gu in the lead with 300 points, then the Canadian with 220, and finally the United States with 185 points.

