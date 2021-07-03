July 3, 2021

M5s, De Mio: "It's not easy, but we'll see a common solution soon, I hope"

Noah French July 3, 2021 2 min read

For the first time since the beginning of the crisis between the crisis of the 5 star movement and Conte e Batting, Luigi de Mio He intervenes publicly, during an event in Toronto, saying he hopes the foreign minister will find a solution soon. This moment, he admits, is “politically very sensitive.” But precisely because it is delicate, I believe we should talk very little and work on finding one Common solution“, He announced. In recent days, de Mayo has worked as a peacemaker, trying to find a mediator, but without revealing himself with public statements.”I believe this – He added – They believe differently, it is not easy, but we will find a common solution to succeed Restart this project soon“, He added

European Sovereignty Card, Letta: “You can’t support Tracy and Orban at the same time, it’s like cheering for Inter and Milan at the same time”

Letta and De Mayo Armored Tracy: “Forward to 2023”. But the League now wants to oust the Democrats: “Us and Orban? If this does not suit you, leave the government. “

Deny the vaccine: 15 feet against health workers


