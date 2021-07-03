M5s, De Mio: “It’s not easy, but we’ll see a common solution soon, I hope”

For the first time since the beginning of the crisis between the crisis of the 5 star movement and Conte e Batting, Luigi de Mio He intervenes publicly, during an event in Toronto, saying he hopes the foreign minister will find a solution soon. This moment, he admits, is “politically very sensitive.” But precisely because it is delicate, I believe we should talk very little and work on finding one Common solution“, He announced. In recent days, de Mayo has worked as a peacemaker, trying to find a mediator, but without revealing himself with public statements.”I believe this – He added – They believe differently, it is not easy, but we will find a common solution to succeed Restart this project soon“, He added
