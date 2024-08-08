LVMH enters entertainment, will produce films and TV content in the US



Bernard Arnault (courtesy of Lvmh)



Love MH Hollywood is coming. The luxury giant Bernard Arnault Enters the world of entertainment in collaboration with Superconnector StudiosThe French group’s goal will be to create custom cinema, television and audio productions for more than 75 luxury brands through the platform. 22 Montaigne Entertainmentnamed to recall the address of LVMH’s headquarters in Paris.

The project was exclusively reported by the US site. Delivery time It was later confirmed by the group through a press release from the co-founders of Superconnector Studios, Jay Goodman H John KaplanHe will work with the CEO and Chairman of the Board. LVMH North America, Anish Melwaniand Antoine ArnaultLvmh Image & Environment, to identify the right partners for each individual project, including producers, studios, talent agencies, management companies, artists and distributors around the world.

LVMH will participate in the development, production and financing of these entertainment projects, which will feature fashion houses with a rich historical heritage such as: Louis Vuitton, Dior, Fendi, Loro Piana, Berluti, Givenchy, Kenzo, Marc Jacobs, Bulgarian, Tiffany & Co., Moet Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Champagne, Ruinart, Sephora H CheapThe launch of 22 Montaigne Entertainment will add to the brands’ existing marketing activities, including advertising, partnerships, commercial sponsorships, integrations and product placement.

“We are delighted to formalize our approach to promoting our brands across entertainment formats with the creation of 22 Montaigne Entertainment, which integrates direct engagement activities from our fashion houses,” said Melwani. “At LVMH, we see each brand as a storytelling house. We believe that these stories are meant to be experienced, not simply told, and our goal is to allow consumers to experience them. With the power of the LVMH Group and the expertise of Superconnector Studios, we expect that 22 Montaigne Entertainment will allow more houses to authentically engage with their audiences through high-quality productions.

It is a move that confirms the interest in the world of small and large screens that has already been shown in recent months by another global giant of luxury goods. Last August, in fact, even the French businessman Francois-Henri Pinaultnumber one of the bloc dry Which brands belong to such as Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga H Alexander McQueenacquired a majority stake in the Hollywood talent agency for $7 billion (equivalent to €6.45 billion at today’s exchange rates). Caa Agency for Creative Artistswhich also deals among other activities with the production of several documentaries related to fashion brands. (All rights reserved)



