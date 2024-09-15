Sunday, September 15, 2024
Search
Economy

Luxottica, the number that prevents 50 million investments

By: Karen Hines

Date:

Agordo (Bellono) – Could a walkway bridge over a waterway ruin an investment worth more than 50 million? Although it may seem paradoxical, it is a real possibility. In fact, the investments planned by EssilorLuxottica to equip the historic industrial complex in Agordo, the Dolomite town where the eyewear giant founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio took its first steps. According to what appears to Gazzettino, the project, which had already been approved by the local authorities and the Veneto Region, would in fact have faced serious obstacles from the Veneto Superintendency, to the point of blocking its development. This event has taken the company’s management team by surprise and would have raised questions not only about the expansion project, but also about the long-term development plans of the group, opening the way for reflection on the destination and location of EssilorLuxottica’s future investments.

Loretta Specchia, “Lola” and the last hour at Luxottica, retirement arrives after 51 and a half years: “It doesn’t seem possible to me”

See also  Bonus 200 euros from December 7th: this is for whom
Previous article
Jake La Furia: “Is rap music wrong? The family should take care of education, not us. I failed the art exam three times because I didn’t like authority.”

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Popular News

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska