Luxottica, the number that prevents 50 million investments

Agordo (Bellono) – Could a walkway bridge over a waterway ruin an investment worth more than 50 million? Although it may seem paradoxical, it is a real possibility. In fact, the investments planned by EssilorLuxottica to equip the historic industrial complex in Agordo, the Dolomite town where the eyewear giant founded by Leonardo Del Vecchio took its first steps. According to what appears to Gazzettino, the project, which had already been approved by the local authorities and the Veneto Region, would in fact have faced serious obstacles from the Veneto Superintendency, to the point of blocking its development. This event has taken the company’s management team by surprise and would have raised questions not only about the expansion project, but also about the long-term development plans of the group, opening the way for reflection on the destination and location of EssilorLuxottica’s future investments.

