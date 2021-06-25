“Lunch Served” Along with Flavio Insinna comes Ginevra Pisani, former suitor for men and women

“Lunch is served“Ready to go back to the small screen. Starting June 28 in fact”Lunch is served”, the historical program, created by Corrado in 1982, will return on TV on RaiUno with the delivery of Flavio Encina Accompanied by a well-known ex-fiancémen womenJennifera Pisani.

From June 28 again on TV”Lunch is served And to drive there will be Flavio Encina accompanied by a former suitormen and womenJennifera Pisani. Jennifera Pisani took part in the dating show of Maria de Filippi where she was chosen by trotter Claudio D’Angelo, later becoming a professor at Leredita.

Now, as you announced on your Instagram profile, a new adventure awaits you on TV: “Finally I can tell you – he wrote on the social network – from June 28 I will be back on Rai 1 with the phrase” Lunch is served “. It is a history-making program TV and I am honored to be able to accompany @flavioinsinna_ on this wonderful journey ahead of us. As I write these words I am touched, but they are tears of joy. I need all your affection and support, now more than ever ❤️🦋.”

