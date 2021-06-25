June 25, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Lunch Served" Along with Flavio Insinna comes Ginevra Pisani, former suitor for men and women

“Lunch Served” Along with Flavio Insinna comes Ginevra Pisani, former suitor for men and women

Lorelei Reese June 25, 2021 1 min read

Lunch is served“Ready to go back to the small screen. Starting June 28 in fact”Lunch is served”, the historical program, created by Corrado in 1982, will return on TV on RaiUno with the delivery of Flavio Encina Accompanied by a well-known ex-fiancémen womenJennifera Pisani.

Read also> Romina Bauer and the relationship with Albano Today is another day: “Our relationship has changed…”

From June 28 again on TV”Lunch is served And to drive there will be Flavio Encina accompanied by a former suitormen and womenJennifera Pisani. Jennifera Pisani took part in the dating show of Maria de Filippi where she was chosen by trotter Claudio D’Angelo, later becoming a professor at Leredita.

Now, as you announced on your Instagram profile, a new adventure awaits you on TV: “Finally I can tell you – he wrote on the social network – from June 28 I will be back on Rai 1 with the phrase” Lunch is served “. It is a history-making program TV and I am honored to be able to accompany @flavioinsinna_ on this wonderful journey ahead of us. As I write these words I am touched, but they are tears of joy. I need all your affection and support, now more than ever ❤️🦋.”

Last update: Friday, June 25, 2021 at 19:11

© Reproduction reserved

READ  Friends, new projects for Giulia Stabile: she will have her own show

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Hand … there, crazy paparazzi – Libero Quotidiano

June 25, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Saviano Attacks Again, Don Vincenzo De Luca Manipulates – Politics

June 25, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

“Do you notice anything strange?” Last shame on Massimo Giletti – Libero Quotidiano

June 24, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

Increases in their salaries from 1 July in excess of 100 euros, to whom are they entitled?

June 25, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Lunch Served” Along with Flavio Insinna comes Ginevra Pisani, former suitor for men and women

June 25, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Planet Earth officially has a new ocean

June 25, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Where can you watch European matches for free online in the UK

June 25, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt