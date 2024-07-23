Luna, the discovery is entirely Italian.

A historic discovery reveals the existence of a structure on the surface of the Moon, confirming theories that are more than 50 years old.

Moon exploration has fascinated humanity for centuries, but it was not until the 20th century that it became a reality. The first steps toward conquering the moon began with the launch of the moon Sputnik 1 In 1957, the Space Age began. The 1960s saw a frenzied rush between United State H soviet unionIt culminated in the famous moon landing.Apollo 11 In 1969, when Neil Armstrong H Buzz Aldrin Their feet set foot on the lunar soil.

Later, the Apollo missions brought back samples of lunar rocks and a wealth of scientific data. This period of direct exploration ended in 1972. Apollo 17But scientific interest in the Moon never waned. The following decades saw an increase in robotic missions, such as probes Luna and soviet rovers LunokhodWhich contributed to mapping the lunar region and studying its composition.

In the 1990s, interest in the Moon was revived when several countries sent new missions. The probe Clementine H Lunar Prospector The United States has made important discoveries, such as the possibility of water ice in polar craters. In the new millennium, international missions such as the Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-1 And Chinese It changes They have expanded our knowledge of the Moon, using advanced techniques to examine the surface and subsurface.

This ongoing exploration has led to a number of hypotheses about what might lie beneath the Moon’s surface. For many years, scientists have hypothesized that there are hollow lava tubes, similar to those on Earth, that could provide natural shelters against the harsh lunar conditions. These theories, based on indirect observations and geological models, have finally found concrete confirmation.

The existence of the lunar tunnel has been proven.

An international team of researchers led byUniversity of Trentopublished a pioneering study on Natural astronomyEvidence of an underground tunnel was revealed below. Sea of ​​reassuranceUsing radar data collected by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO)The team identified radar reflections indicating the presence of an empty lava tube, confirming hypotheses that have been discussed for more than 50 years.

Lorenzo BruzzoneThe University of Trento and the research coordinator explained that the radar Mini-RF NASA took images of the moon’s surface in 2010. These images, analyzed using advanced signal processing techniques, revealed reflections attributed to an underground tunnel. This represents the first direct evidence of such a structure beneath the moon’s surface. Leonardo StreetThe University of Trento researcher and first author of the study described how data analysis enabled the construction of a model representing the initial part of the tunnel. It is very likely that this is a hollow lava tube, a structure that could have major implications for future lunar missions.

Implications for future lunar missions

The discovery of this lunar tunnel has important implications for space exploration. Wes PattersonPrincipal Investigator Dale Minni-RF Al Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics LaboratoryHe highlighted how this research demonstrates the importance of radar data for answering fundamental questions about lunar science and exploration. Continuing to collect remote sensing data will be crucial for future missions. Furthermore, the presence of lava tubes could provide natural shelters against the harsh conditions of the Moon, such as extreme temperatures and cosmic radiation. These tunnels could become ideal sites for landing on the Moon or for building protected lunar bases, opening up new possibilities for lunar exploration and colonization.

Involve an international team, including institutions such as:University of Padua H La Venta Geographic Explorations APSDemonstrates the importance of global cooperation in space research. The study, funded in part byItalian Space AgencyIt represents a major advance in our understanding of the Moon and a step toward sustainable human presence on its surface.