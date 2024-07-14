Luna, China is not stopping anymore.

China is unstoppable. With its space race it wants to reach the moon by all means. And even under it. The project is unbelievable.

In recent years, China has shown increasing interest in space exploration, with a particular focus on the moon. This interest is not just a matter of national prestige, but reflects a clear plan to become a leader In lunar exploration And in the development of advanced space technologies. Chinese ambitions They’re going beyond sending probes and rovers: The Asian nation aims to establish a permanent human presence on the moon within the next decade.

Chinese space program It has made great progress in recent years, culminating in a series of successful missions that have attracted the attention of the international community. Among these missions, the Chang’e-5 mission stands out, which was reported Lunar soil samples from Earth in 2020It is the first such operation in more than 40 years. This achievement not only demonstrates China’s technical capabilities, but also its determination to play a major role in deep space exploration.

Through the Artemis program, many countries, including the United States, are collaborating to make lunar exploration possible. sustainable and long termHowever, China has decided to follow an independent path, developing ambitious projects that include both tracks.Man landing on the moon by 2030And build a research base on the surface of the moon. This approach aims to avoid the mistakes of the past, such as those of the Apollo missions, and ensure a stable and continuous presence on the moon.

One of China’s boldest proposals is to build an underground base. LunaThis idea was developed in collaboration withHarbin Institute of Technology (HIT)It involves the use of advanced robotic technologies to explore and prepare the lunar subsurface. Robots will be key to identifying and preparing suitable areas for construction, removing debris, and creating safe environments for astronauts.

underground base proposal

The main news is that China is seriously considering building one. Underground base on the moonIt is a project that could start implementation around 2040. This plan includes several operational phases, starting with the establishment of Gateway to the Moon’s Orbit Which will serve as a transit point for Chinese astronauts heading to the surface. Once they reach the moonThe two rovers will conduct Detailed subsurface scanning To find the most suitable location to build the base.

Once the location is determined, a rocket will be sent to demolish the top of the chosen natural cavity. The robots will then move to Cleaning and preparing the cavityMaking it suitable for hosting the base. This complex process will require you to provide a form that provides the main structure of the file. Survival The follower Astronautsaround which other rooms will be built to expand it. space habitable.

Benefits and challenges of the project

One build option underground base It has many advantages. radiation protection Solar and cosmic radiation, reducing extreme temperature changes and increasing safety against micrometeorites are just some of the benefits of life. under the moonThe temperatures inside the cavity will be more stable than they are on the surface, with fluctuations between them. 17°C -43°CCompared to 117°C and -173°C on the surface.

despite of Technical and logistical difficultiesThe Chinese project is not impossible. Using lunar materials such as regolith to build structures could significantly reduce costs and resources needed. In addition, having an orbital gateway would facilitate resupply missions and expand the base over time. This ambitious project represents a An important step forward In the space race. There Chinese The company is poised to play a leading role in lunar exploration, paving the way for new scientific and technological opportunities that could change our approach to lunar exploration. space.