September 4, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ludenz, the new issue of Italy's best gaming culture magazine - Nerd4.life . is available

Ludenz, the new issue of Italy’s best gaming culture magazine – Nerd4.life . is available

Karen Hines September 4, 2021 1 min read

It is our pleasure to report the publication The second number (Actually the third, considering the number 0, but let’s not get skilful) from Ludens, best magazine video game culture In Italy. By reading it, you will not find the classic contents of video game journalism, but thematic articles, that is, on a topic, different for each issue. Let’s see the cover:


Ludenz, cover of issue 2

we read Official description For the Ludenz project:

LUDENZ is an independent video game culture project that moves through the convergent contents of a paper magazine and online multimedia channels.
A project of creative practices and ideas focusing on the potential relationships and intersections between the human player and the digital universes.

LUDENZ is a project without journal, able to grow with the support of those who embrace their cultural vision and believe that a culture of creative thinking, analysis and writing should continue to make its voice heard in unison with the video discussion. and dos.

for every Buy Ludenz, or to learn more about the project, visit official site.

READ  Apple has other ideas, still working from home. The spread of Covid types scares the company

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Ferrovie dello Stato employs a thousand candidates: requirements and submitting CVs

September 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gros Petro: There is room for a third major bank, and companies are asking for financing

September 3, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Goodbye unpaid car tax? Here’s what happens

September 3, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

3 min read

Top Easier Ways to win more money in the betting games

September 4, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Ludenz, the new issue of Italy’s best gaming culture magazine – Nerd4.life . is available

September 4, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Venice 78, Parade of Stars at the Venice Film Festival: the third red carpet look

September 4, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

We are about to send a space vacuum cleaner to collect debris and satellites

September 4, 2021 Karen Hines