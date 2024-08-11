Lucio Presta denounces Amadeus and explains why on social media (Zalone has something to do with it): What happened

Lucio Presta and Amadeus are still at odds: the former manager of the host intends to denounce him for what he declared under oath during the investigation linked to the Arena di Verona concession for the show “Amore Più Iva” by Checco Zalone, held on June 5 and 6, 2023 and produced by Lucio and Nicolo Presta with their company Arcobaleno Tre. Let’s find out together what the accusation is and the words shared by the accuser on social media and written by his lawyer Antonio Cersosimo.

Investigation and complaint against Amadeus

Recently, Amadeus was called as a witness in the investigation into the Verona Arena concession for the Chico Zallone show, which has now been closed thanks to the investigating judge who accepted the request of Presta and his lawyer. The latter was Antonio Cersosimo who recounted what happened on that occasion, issuing a statementAdnecronus: “Arcobaleno Tre had requested the concession at least a year ago, when the sole director of the Arena Verona was Giancarlo Mazzi, current senator and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture. Long after the offer, someone filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, claiming that in the concession of the arena there was something mysterious between Presta and Mazzi. From here the Public Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation and in March 2024 the offices of Arcobaleno Tre were searched, obtaining data from Lucio Mazzi’s cell phone and computer.

But according to Lucio Presta and the criminal lawyer, Amadeus would not have told the truth “even under oath” when he went to testify. “He reported completely fabricated and unfounded facts and circumstances. Mr. Amedeo Sebastiani will answer for all this before the competent authority”, we read in the stories shared by the manager on his official Instagram account. The host has not yet issued any statement regarding the decision of his former agent, but it is not certain that the person in question will not choose to defend himself soon.