Lucio Presta and Amadeus at odds: Former director’s lawsuit

The feud between the two men shows no sign of stopping, but this time the former host’s agent is taking legal action: Here’s why



Rosanna Ilaria Donato Web Content Editor I graduated in Media Languages ​​and have been dedicated to the entertainment world for 10 years. I have worked as a freelance web content editor for several publications.

For several months the relationship between Amadeus and Lucio Presta It has changed, and there seems to be no hope for a brighter future. According to the latest news, in fact, Former agent sues host after recent testimony Related to a show held at the Verona Arena, she made it known to the general public through a series of stories shared on her official Instagram account. Here’s what the complaint was about and what those directly involved had to say.

Lucio Presta Sues Amadeus: Why?

Today, Friday, August 9, 2024, Lucio Presta published some posts on Instagram – the content of which appears to be written by lawyer Antonio Cersosimo – in which Amadeus was accused of making false statements during his testimony during the investigation in question at the International Criminal Court. Privilege from Verona Arena for viewing Love plus VAT By Chico ZalloniProduced by Lucio and Nicolo Presta with Arcobaleno Tre.

the The legal case is now closed.But what’s the problem? Cersosimo explained inAdnKronoQ:Arcobaleno Tre had requested the concession at least a year earlier, when the sole director of the Arena Verona was Giancarlo Mazzi, now a senator and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture. A long time after the offer, someone filed a complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, claiming that there was something mysterious between Presta and Mazzi in the arena concession. From here the Public Prosecutor’s Office began investigations and in March 2024 the offices of Arcobaleno Tre were searched, obtaining data from Lucio Presta’s mobile phone and computer. Mazzi is not registered as a member of parliament“

On that occasion Amadeus was called to tell him what had happened, but according to what appeared from Presta’s lawyer, the latter “Even under oath, he conveyed completely fabricated and unfounded facts and circumstances.OhFrom all this, Mr. Amedeo Sebastiani will be held accountable before the competent authority.“Finally, referring to the request to dismiss the investigation accepted by the investigating judge, Cersosimo wrote:Once again, if need be, we have confirmation of Lucio Presta’s professional integrity and honesty. Good news.“Finally, we would like to point out that at the moment the new host of The Nine has not made any statements in this regard.

End of partnership

Let’s remember that I Relations between Amadeus and Lucio Presta deteriorated. Shortly before the last Sanremo Festival, which led to the end of the partnership between the two. Between various excavations, disagreements and disdain, the host and his former manager did not stop fighting each other. The last statement regarding the “divorce” dates back to two months ago and is from the former manager: “I respect him a lot, but he did something that you wouldn’t do even if someone really hurt you. While hosting a New Year’s Eve broadcast in Calabria, he said something I couldn’t accept: “Presta knows what he did.” The words hurt me, because my honor was at stake. That’s why I decided to speak out about some of his behavior. I didn’t read any corrections to what I said.”

TV Guide

You may also be interested in