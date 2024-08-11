Lucarelli leaves the stage: “He’s being treated like a fool.” Here’s what happened







The case broke out Selvagia Lucarellianother. The journalist was in Calabria to receive an award, which forced her, as she herself wrote, “ To move my vacation to mid-August (roughly) after a tough year. “The truth is that at some point Lucarelli left the stage and left. Local news reports say that what angered the journalist was a question from the evening’s host, Vittoriana Abate, who asked Lucarelli if he hated Chiara Ferragni and the ex-husband of the well-known influencer.

The response that arrived could have been somewhat disturbing: “ I don’t understand what Fedez has to do with it now. I’m very happy to be here but I don’t feel it. Welcome is worth itI made a. Correction I came here, but excitedly because I had to go on vacation and this was the last date for the book presentation, but so far I’m being treated like an idiot. “Lucarelli added, in the face of requests to tone down the volume: I repeat, I came here from Milan, give up my vacation Just to come to Calabria, I sat here for three hours watching with great interest the guests who came before me and I never want to be treated like that, okay? So thank you to the fans, I will come back next year and I hope the reception will be a little different “

There would also have been some boos from the audience, and Gianluigi Nuzzi, also the evening’s host, who returned to the stage after Lucarelli’s departure, would have announced: “ Long live freedom of opinion “It is clear, for his part, that Lucarelli is telling another version of what happened and From his position This explains it. My turn is at 11.30pm, so I go up and Nozzi is not there. I ask her where she is, Vittoriana Abate doesn’t answer, and jokes about the fact that she has interviewed the worst criminals in the country but yes Reject my ad. Who told me a Porta Porta journalist: Let’s talk about this investigation, why this hatred for Chiara Ferragni? I am surprised, and I explained to her that the beginning was really bad because the personal problems (which do not exist) and the investigation that led to the antitrust fine are two different things. “

So, in response to Abate’s question about Fidesz, Lucarelli said he understood that “ direction, and I ask you if that is the case ambushI say goodbye to the audience and leave. I will not let my work deteriorate in such a vulgar way. ”



In his explanation, Lucarelli then reveals some friction he had with Gianluigi Nuzzi in the past, but with what happened in Calabria going on, it seems that Lucarelli left because the broadcaster, before giving her the award, would have disrespected her by belittling her work.