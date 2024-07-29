Luca Argentero receives a wonderful surprise, which has caught the attention of fans: Duke has something to do with it.

Luca Argentero receives a wonderful surprise and looks back Document – in your hands.

The novel is undoubtedly among the most beloved films on the small screen. Rai 1 has focused on quality for years now. And compelling stories that can excite and entertain the audience to the fullest. Last winter we saw the third season of the medical drama Document – in your hands. A plot that still excites millions and millions of viewers and has even managed to reach America.

An excellent cast that has seen its share of exits over the years but is still an integral part of the various episodes thanks to Personal memoriesThe most popular faces are definitely. Matilda Gioli, Pierpaolo Splone, Gianmarco Sorrino and Marco Rossetti. Then there’s the tortured and fascinating main protagonist: Luca Argentero has been the head doctor Andrea Fanti for three seasons so far. A fourth season has been confirmed, although we don’t have any details yet about what will happen and what we will see. In the meantime, the Piedmontese actor received a nice surprise and shared it on his personal Instagram page.

Luca Argentero and the beautiful surprise: it has something to do with it Document – in your hands

The American remake has been announced and in this case the main protagonist will be a woman. All this shows the great success of the well-made story, which offers the right plots and twists, endless emotions and attention to every detail. As for the new season set in Italy, as we told you, there is still very little to say or predict. However, the famous Piedmontese actor, on vacation with his family, shared A nice surprise on his personal Instagram page Which is about the beloved and awaited series on Rai 1 screens.

In the photo we see the cast of the new Slovak version of the famous Rai drama. The boys with the protagonist They received Argentero and thanked him.: “You inspire us every day as we look at your work in the series to improve our work.”They excitedly announced that they were about to shoot the third season, the one we saw last winter, and took the opportunity to greet the protagonist Andrea Fanti live. It is a wonderful surprise that once again shows how much this series is in the hearts of so many people almost all over the world, and that really needs to be said. The actor was obviously very happy and proud, and posted the message on his personal page to share it with all his Italian fans. On the other hand, it is precisely thanks to their consensus that all this was born and continues.