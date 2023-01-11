Louis Vuitton appointed Italian Pietro Beccari as President and CEO

Listen to the audio version of the article

Pietro Beccari, at the helm of Christian Dior Couture since 2018, has become President and CEO of Louis Vuitton. The announcement was made by Lvmh, the world’s most important luxury group to which both brands belong, highlighting that Pietro Bicari replaces Michael Burke, who will take on new responsibilities, reporting directly to Bernard Arnault, President and CEO of Lvmh.

Bakari was born in Parma in 1967. After graduating in Business Administration from his city’s university, he started his career in the marketing sector at Benckiser (Italy) and Parmalat (in the United States, before moving to the General Management of Henkel (in Germany), where he held the position of deputy Head of the hair care department.

In 2006 he began his career at Lvmh, moving from Louis Vuitton, as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Maison founded in 1854 in Paris. Thus today Beccari adds in his approach the leadership of the group’s emblematic brand (its name itself is an acronym for “Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy”), having always followed, as CEO and President, the development of other important fashion houses: Fendi, from 2012 to 2018, then Christian Dior, which, according to estimates by investment bank Stifel, would have doubled its turnover between the year of its arrival and 2021, from $2.9 to $6.2 billion. Beccari’s work, defined by Bernard Arnault himself, “is exceptional in the past five years. He said the manager, who turned seventy-three recently The richest man in the worldsurpassing Elon Musk, according to Forbes.

He will come out on top of Christian Dior Couture Delphine ArnaudThe 47-year-old is the daughter of Bernard, former Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton since 2013. “The appointment of Delphine Arnault marks a continuation of the path of excellence in fashion and leather goods. Under his leadership, the attractiveness of products has progressed significantly, which has allowed the brand to break all records. “Her keen eye and unparalleled experience will make her decisive in the further development of Christian Dior,” said Bernard Arnault. The businessman’s five children already hold management positions at Lvmh: Antoine, 45, former CEO of Berluti, president of Loro Piana, was recently appointed managing director of Christian Dior Se, the family holding company, in place of Sidney Toledano, the historical figure in the group. Alexandre Arnault, 25, is the executive vice president of products and communications for Tiffany & Co. , the jewelry house that was acquired by Lvmh in 2021, after he was CEO of Rimowa. Thus, Delphine’s appointment cements the presence of second-generation Arnaults in key roles for the family group.

Charles DelapalmeExecutive Vice President of Christian Dior Couture and Head of Commercial Activities since 2018, has been appointed CEO of Christian Dior Couture.