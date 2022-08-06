Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto winning numbers for Saturday 6 August 2022 draw

A lot And Supernalotto, 6 The hunt for dreams continues. with Jackpot Today, Saturday 6 August, exceeded 249 million euros, a record number in Italy and in the world. Today’s draws are highly anticipated, cheers Leggo.it. Here you can follow the extracts Lotto, SuperLotto and 10eLotto from Saturday, August 6, 2022.









Scroll through the article to find the winning sestina









Excerpts from Saturday, August 6, 2022 collection





Today evening from 8 pm direct Minute by minute lottery numbers of the tournament on this page Saturday, August 6, 2022. All extracts of ten reels of Lotto and National One are available as notified by the Customs and Monopolies Agency. Lotto draws are held every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. on the site Leggo.it There is also an archive of lotto draws for 2020 and 2021 and 2022.









Lotto draw on Saturday 6th August 2022





Superenalotto draw on Saturday 6th August 2022





Odds for Sestina to win Supernelotto on Saturday, August 6, 2022









Lotto, wheels





Barry 57 30 70 56 69





Cagliari 69 63 46 49 89





Florence 5 15 52 37 29





Genoa 7 74 63 67 48





Milan 45 56 69 88 50





Naples 29 36 34 72 43





Palermo 62 20 31 29 50





Rome 69 36 77 3 4





Turin 69 67 33 78 56





Venice 79 36 35 7 4





National 79 80 9 70 65









Superenalotto draw on Saturday 6th August 2022









The hunt for the winning sestina never stops Supernalotto. Indeed, the “6” millionaire, last guessed a year ago on May 22, 2021, continues to impress everyone; The lucky player took home almost €156 million on a €2 ticket. As we wrote at the beginning, the value of the jackpot is increasing tonight Saturday, August 6, 2022 More than 249 million. On that day Leggo.it Find an archive of extracts from 2020 and 2021.









10ELOTTO, winning numbers









Superenalotto, The Combination





1 – 21 – 29 – 40 – 42 – 58

Jolly No. 25, Superstar No. 70









Supernalotto, rates

Last updated: Saturday 6 August 2022, 20:13



