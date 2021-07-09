Lotto and SuperEnalotto tied today Thursday July 8, 2021, winning numbers and odds

Today’s drawings Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto, Thursday, July 8, 2021, live on Fanpage.it from 8 pm this evening. The grand prize for the SuperEnalotto raffle on Thursday, July 8 for competition #81 has risen to €51.6 million. After the numbers are extracted on the Lotto reels, the sixth SuperEnalotto of sisal and the lucky combination of 10eLotto and Simbolotto from Lottomatica will be announced: refresh this page To follow the withdrawals in real time.

Once the three winning numbers for the lottery are announced, Lottomatica and Sisal will announce the day’s winnings and odds of winning, which we will publish on this page.

Lotto draw today July 8: results

Here are the lotto numbers drawn today on all reels:

Barry: 30 – 4 – 62 – 33 – 44

Cagliari: 12-13-47-63-15

Florence: 61 – 20 – 19 – 77 – 29

Genoa: 46 – 45 – 21 – 69 – 7

Milan: 17 – 73 – 34 – 48 – 81

Naples: 59 – 52 – 22 – 50 – 46

Palermo: 25 – 3 – 19 – 20 – 75

Rome: 80 – 4 – 56 – 3 – 30

Turin: 74 – 78 – 10 – 32 – 47

Venice: 46 – 66 – 74 – 30 – 44

National: 45 – 78 – 7 – 57 – 42

Like every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the Lotto, the oldest lottery in Italy, returns. Lotto drawing today Thursday, July 8, 2021 managed by Lutautomatic On behalf of the Customs and Monopolies Agency, as well as 10eLotto and Code. On the official website, it is possible to check the final win of the ticket and check the lotto numbers.

SuperEnalotto draw on Thursday, July 8, winning numbers

SuperEnalotto winning combination: 21 – 24 – 25 – 61 – 73 – 74

Jolly Number: 58

Superstar Number: 24

Grand Prize: 51,600,000 Euro

Today’s SuperEnalotto draw gives 8 July 2021 a prize pool of €51.6 million, an increase over the draw last Tuesday. To win the full jackpot you have to match all 6 winning numbers, but 5+1 also offers an interesting prize pool. On الويب’s website SuperEnalotto You can check the winning numbers.

Evening numbers 10eLotto combined with today’s Lotto drawing

The 10eLotto numbers for the evening draw are: 3 – 4 – 12 – 13 – 17 – 20 – 25 – 30 – 45 – 46 – 47 – 52 – 59 – 61 – 62 – 66 – 73 – 74 – 78 – 80

The golden number is 30, the double gold is 30, 4

SuperEnalotto winnings and odds today, results Thursday, July 8

Here are the winnings and odds from the SuperEnalotto draw on Thursday, July 8, reported by sisal:

Points 6: none

Points 5 + 1: None

Points 5: 3 of 55.89522 EUR

Points 4: 327 of 72,747 euros

3 points: 14.718 from 3949 EUR

Points 2: 269,654 from 5,92 euros