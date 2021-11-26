Lotto and SuperEnalotto extractions Thursday 25 November 2021, winning numbers and odds

Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto drawings on Thursday 25 November, live from 8pm on Fanpage.it. 115 million SuperEnalotto jackpot, also expected for Black Week winning tokens.

Lotto, SuperEnalotto, and 10eLotto excerpts from Thursday, November 25, 2021. The grand prize for those who achieved 6 winning numbers from the SuperEnalotto rises to 115 million euros, in the last competition No. 6 and no 5 + 1, but the first 100 winning codes in the black week, a special initiative of sisal is also valid for Thursday’s draw. The winning numbers on the Lotto reels and the winning combination of 10eLotto and Simbolotto have also been extracted: refresh this page To see the results of the drawings for Thursday, November 25.

Lotto Draw Thursday November 25, results

Here are the lotto numbers drawn today on all reels:

Barry: 25 – 5 – 52 – 67 – 17

Cagliari: 6 – 17 – 85 – 14 – 60

Florence: 70 – 81 – 8 – 90 – 53

Genoa: 85 – 63 – 33 – 20 – 61

Milan: 49 – 83 – 79 – 4 – 86

Naples: 52 – 49 – 24 – 33 – 32

Palermo: 39 – 77 – 12 – 34 – 53

Rome: 67 – 63 – 69 – 51 – 8

Turin: 87 – 37 – 78 – 56 – 74

Venice: 8 – 3 – 76 – 42 – 36

National: 77 – 49 – 57 – 2 – 45

The lotto draw on Thursday, November 25, 2021 is the second of the week. The winning numbers in the drawing were announced shortly after 20 by Lottomatica, which operates the oldest lottery in Italy on behalf ofCustoms and Monopolies Agency. Evening 10eLotto winning numbers and lucky symbols in Code: on the site Automatically It is possible to check the results and the final win of the ticket.

SuperEnalotto November 25, winning numbers

SuperEnalotto winning combination: 84 – 82 – 45 – 61 – 88 – 6

Jolly Number: 16

Superstar Number: 36

Grand Prize: 115,000,000 Euro

The SuperEnalotto draw on Thursday 25 November 2021 offers a grand prize of 115 million euros to whoever guesses the six winning numbers, number 6 and no 5 + 1 on the last date last Tuesday. For Thursday’s contest, No. 141, there are also 100 prizes worth €50,000 that can be obtained as well as 100 winning tokens as part of the black weekThe new sisal initiative. On the official website of SuperEnalotto You can check if your ticket is the winning card and the list of lucky symbols.

Evening 10eLotto numbers along with lotto drawing

The 10eLotto numbers for the evening draw are: 3 – 5 – 6 – 8 – 17 – 25 – 33 – 37 – 39 – 49 – 52 – 63 – 67 – 70 – 77 – 79 – 81 – 83 – 85 – 87

The golden number is 25, and the double gold is 25, 5

SuperEnalotto earnings and odds, results for Thursday, November 25, 2021

Below are the SuperEnalotto earnings and odds posted on the website of sisal. Due to the coincidence of the Black Week initiative, results can arrive later than usual, but in any case by midnight.

Points 6: none

Points 5 + 1: None

5 points: 3 wins of €68,533.60

4 points: 531 wins, worth €396.59

3 points: 22,541 profit of €28.01

2 points: 354,567 winnings of €5.52