Lorenzo Pellegrini has already done it: he is truly unrecognisable.

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s selection did not go unnoticed at all. Few would have expected it. Here’s what he did

Footballers certainly do not lack creativity. Not only when it comes to expressing the game’s diverse dynamics on the pitch, but also off it. Just think, for example, how much everyone loves tattoos, to the point of turning their bodies into a canvas, similar to that of a painter.

Creativity that is also expressed in other areas. This is the case of the leader of Rome. Lorenzo Pellegrini He is a great car enthusiast like many of his colleagues. His latest choice perfectly satisfies his tastes.

Lorenzo Pellegrini is certainly one of the team’s most beloved players. Roma fansNot only because he wears the captain’s armband but also because of his technical qualities that make him important for the team. His physical fitness makes him ideal for gaining the upper hand in aerial duels but he is also able to give his best in the offensive phase due to his unpredictability.

Lorenzo Pellegrini amazes everyone, look at his Mercedes

As a great car lover, the Roma captain can’t help but appreciate Mercedes models, one of the brands he loves the most. That’s why Pellegrini bought one. Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé 4 63 S E-Performance 4MATIC+Known as one of the most powerful Mercedes road cars in history, the 843-horsepower hybrid is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

The Giallorossi footballer chose to make it more in line with his personal tastes and wanted to Personalize it making it truly unique, Thanks to the contribution of the Tittarelli body shop that chose to rely on it. Your car now features the inclusion of a A series of “all black” items. For all exterior designs, optional 21-inch wheels are included, perfect for further highlighting the ceramic brakes.

It is also worth noting that there is Written in black and bronzeto which is added the fixed carbon rear wing which is an optional extra upon request. We are not aware of the cost incurred for the customization.

It certainly may not be low, especially since we are talking about a car that has The cost of the list exceeds 200 thousand euros.