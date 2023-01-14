“Lorenzo Musetti trains without feeling pain. Nadal is right about balls” – OA Sport

The date was set not earlier 6.00 Italian to Monday, January 16th. on me Domain No. 14 to Melbourne it will be for the first time to Lorenzo Musetti in ed 2023 affiliate Australian Open. Carrara, seeded No. 17 in the draw, will challenge South Africa Lloyd Harris. The former world number 31 arrives in the match against Tuscany after being forced to prematurely end 2022 due to…Operation on the right wrist And he resumed his activity from No. 212 of the ranking at the Challenger level. Harris pushed himself in the last tournament before Nonthaburi (Thailand) reach to the last Where he was beaten by the French Arthur Casaux (#382 ATP) by a score of 7-6 (5) 6-2.

It will be his debut with a pinch of salt for the Blues also because he had to retire in the singles match of the 2023 UN Cup Final between Italy and the United States. Indeed, Musetti stopped due to a problem in his right shoulder in the match that pitted him Francis Tiafoe (No. 17 in the world). The match was conditioned, after the first three games, by the upset suffered by our standard-bearer who, having lost the first set 6-2, decided not to continue in order not to compromise the situation under the Australian Grand Slam tournament.

Because of this, there is no shortage of question marks over how Lorenzo would approach his confrontation with Harris. After he dispelled the doubts about his presence in Al-Raed since the MRI he underwent gave a negative result, The Italian tennis player cautiously resumed his preparations To be ready for the match against South Africa.

Post on Instagram of MUSETTI in preparation

And to provide an update on the “Muso” conditions for the OA Sport Tuscan-trained microphones, Simon TartariniIn a short phone conversation:We’re ready, Lorenzo is better with his shoulder and training without feeling any pain“, the first good news comes from the words of Tartarini. In the last hours he was one of the most anticipated players and the current champion, Rafael NadalYes he is He complained about ball wear, which makes topspin play difficult due to its degradation in rallies. The Italian coach confirmed these sentiments, adding: “I echo what Nadal said: balls are rockets at first, but they deteriorate quickly. Basically the fields are very fast“.

Another difficulty for Musetti, who would have preferred a slower surface in relation to the capabilities. After all, we will have to adapt and the first hurdle will not be underestimated precisely because of the characteristics of Harris: a big hitter and a very powerful forehand. There is an unknown factor to the physical strength of both of us, so an exciting meeting is expected at first.

Photo: Victor Jolly / Shutterstock.com