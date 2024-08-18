Look at the Moon and Earth after photographing Mercury: the distance between them is 183 million kilometers!

Two insignificant points, these are the Earth and the Moon, photographed by NASA’s Messenger probe from Mercury: Image

During his horrific orbit around Mercury, NASA’s Messenger spacecraft captured this view of Earth and the Moon on May 6, 2010.The now-defunct spacecraft was 183 million kilometers from Earth at the time, farther than the average distance between us and the Sun (150 million kilometers) because Mercury and Earth were at different points in their orbits around the Sun. The image was taken by the spacecraft’s Wide Angle Camera (WAC) on the Mercury Dual Imaging System (MDIS). Enjoy the stunning image:

Copyright: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

Some information about the smallest planet in the solar system

Mercury is the smallest planet in our solar system and the closest to the surface of the planet. The sun appears to be three times larger than it appears from Earth. And seven times brighter. Despite its proximity to our star, Mercury is not the hottest planet. Indeed Venus This record is held due to the terrifying effect of global warming. But Mercury is the fastestIn fact, it completes its orbit around the sun every 88 Earth days. Mercury’s radius is 2,440 kilometers, one-third the radius of Earth, and slightly larger than the Moon. It orbits the Sun at an average distance of 58 million kilometers, and sunlight takes about 3.2 minutes to reach the planet. The orbit is strongly strange It travels a distance of 47 million to 70 million kilometers from the sun, and completes one orbit every 88 days at an average speed of 47 kilometers per second, which is faster than any other planet. Quite the opposite, Mercury rotates very slowly on its axis.: It completes one orbit every 59 Earth days. Its axis of rotation is tilted only 2 degrees relative to the plane of its orbit around the Sun, meaning that it rotates almost vertically and thus has no seasons. Furthermore, the phenomenon of perihelion, That is, the same change in the perihelion (the point closest to the Sun) of Mercury’s orbit. This anomaly was explained by Einstein’s general relativity.

source: NASA

