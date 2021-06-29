Longevity detection, the number of hours is up to three digits – Nerd4.life

In about a month we will finally be able to play NEO: The world ends with you. The Square Enix title allows us to experience the early stages of the game with a demo available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, but that’s clearly just a small taste. How many hours of gameplay can we expect from full action? Square Enix has unveiled longevity video game, also talk about three numbers.

In an interview with 4gamer and translated from Japanese to English by Nintendo Everything, Game Director Hiroyuki Ito said, “There is a lot going on in NEO: The Worlds Ends with You, especially compared to the original. It’s simply getting to the final and you’ll get it. It takes almost 50 ore. ”



NEO The World Ends With You

Series director Tatsuya Kando added that “If you’re a player who does everything the game has to offer, expect a longevity equal to a three-digit number. There’s a lot to collect in the game, from character profiles., right through to pins, even with some complicated battles between them.” Completing each challenge in the game allows players to get graffiti with which you can decorate the alleys of Udagawa.” So it looks like NEO: The Worlds Ends with You will last for a long time. As indicated by the site HowLongToBeatThe original chapter for the Nintendo DS took about 25 hours to complete, but it can exceed 100 hours at 100%.

Finally, here’s the resolution and fps in the NEO Video: The World Ends With You on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.