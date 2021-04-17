London’s O2 Arena is testing wind turbines for renewable energy

A unique solution that could open up important environmental sustainability scenarios.

The O2 Arena in London will be the first sports facility in the world to test its innovative vertical axis wind turbinesAlpha Corporation 311This ensures the flow of renewable energy beneficial to some of the building’s internal services. In total, 10 turbines will be used, Which will be centered around the famous London Square, which is one of the most important places for concerts and sporting events in the world.

More than 9 million people visit Square O2 Every year, they will soon be able to see the individual units in action even just by walking the streets next to the iconic pavilion with the yellow flagpole. While these turbines are generally designed to be used near roads or railways, they can be deployed almost anywhere and the management team at London’s O2 Arena is investing in its capabilities to explore new possibilities for making the facility environmentally friendly and providing a useful example to many other gyms in the world.

Interior view of London’s O2 Arena during the 2019 ATP Championship Finals (Image via Hongbo Chen / Imago Images)

Read also: Hoffenheim’s sustainable environmental development

Alpha 311 CEO Barry Thompson explained this Ten turbines aren’t enough to power the Rolling Stones’ concert, but they could easily power one of the many indoor restaurants at the O2 Arena.Thus opening up very diverse use scenarios for the structure. O2 manager Lacey told me he’s excited about the possibility, and it’s part of an ambitious effort to turn the plaza into a zero-carbon building.

The management team expects to produce around 87,600 kWh per year, which equates to the total electricity used in 23 UK homes.

The O2 Arena, originally called the Millennium Dome, was designed by architect Richard Rogers, with the help of HOK studio and opened in 2007, four years after construction. The arena is second in the UK in terms of capacity (behind only Manchester) with a capacity of 20,000 seats, it is one of the most important global venues for concerts, and between 2009 and 2020 it hosted the ATP Finals, the final chapter of the men’s tennis season.

» O2 Arena is Google Maps

© Riproduzione Riservata