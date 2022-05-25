Logic puzzle can you solve it in 60 seconds?

With the first heat, it can be hard to keep the focus high, but it’s always a good idea to try it anyway. In fact, the web is always very generous when it comes to this A quiz, or rather a puzzle Which to test one’s ability to think. And if you can solve what we are going to present today, you can also challenge your family and friends and see who gets to the solution first.

Today’s contest requires a solution In a maximum of 60 seconds. And we guarantee that if you activate your mind, it will be quite enough. Then don’t get caught up in performance anxiety and pay attention to the puzzle.

“Bring once a minute, twice every moment, but not in a hundred years! What are they?This is a reasoning test question. If you have begun to think of the most disparate things, take this advice: the answer is really at hand, and you need not wander who knows how much your imagination is. Look closely at the rendition, and you will find the answer.

Yes, because the accuracy of the test is correct in the test. more accurate, The answer is the letter “m”.which appears once in the word “minute”, twice in “moment” and zero times in “hundred years”.

If you want to test yourself with another logic test Try this: “At night they come without being called and during the day they go away without being robbed. What is it?”. Come on, don’t be lazy and let your mind work. This time the alphabet has nothing to do with it at all. Accuracy… higher.

As reported by Instanews.it The answer is in the stars. In the literal sense. They are actually the stars that arrive at night without being called and disappear during the day. And no one despite desire succeeds in stealing it. Did you get there?