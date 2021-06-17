Locatelli, the secret of delighting with T and teasing him in Cr7

It wasn’t the first thought shouting “porcaputtèna” in front of the camera as an acquired mantra. Manuel Locatelli was very happy after the first goal and after the second goal he scored in سجل Switzerland But it wasn’t in his head Auronzo Kanna Lino Banfi. By imitating the letter T with his fingers, the Sassuolo player cheered, who was he referring to?

Locatelli, dedicated to his wife and her lost dog

That T drawn in the air during One of his best games He had two beneficiaries: T as Thessa, his partner. But also like Teddy, the little dog who’s no longer there. Who is Tessa? Tessa Lakovic She is originally from Costa Rica and has been engaged to Manuel Locatelli for 4 years. She was born in 1998, attended the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, graduated in advertising and is an independent e-commerce business

In the past he worked for Sky as a producer in the Sky Cinema division, but also as a talent receptionist and earner. Yesterday he commented on the amazing Locatelli match on social media: “without words. Did that really happen? wrote on Instagram.

Teddy is the dog that died last year

Teddy was my favorite dog. The Sassuolo player had posted a snap with his four-legged friend on December 14, 2020, writing: Teddy, I can’t help but say thank you. Thank you for teaching me the meaning of animal love. You were such an amazing dog and I am so lucky to have met you in my life! You will always be in my heart, have a nice journey Puppy Mine.

Locatelli mocked Ronaldo

To close the evening, Locatelli also becomes the protagonist of a nice curtain in the interview room. Before sitting at the conference table, make verse A Ronaldoblatantly move Coca-Cola bottles He puts only water in front of him.

Sports 06-17-2021 11:06