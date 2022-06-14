Livorno – US Ambassador to the Port of Livorno in Florence

House

US Ambassador to Florence arrives in Livorno Harbor

June 14, 2022

Livorno June 14, 2022 – US Ambassador to Florence visits Livorno Harbor.

Chairman of Adsp, Luciano Guerrieri And the Secretary-General Matteo Parole, Retrieved from Palazzo Rociano this afternoon; Rohini Gupta, Consul General of the United States in Florence.

During the meeting, the President briefed the Embassy on the investment plan to upgrade the ports of the organization, focusing specifically on some of the interventions that are expected to pave the way for the central role of the Port of Livorno in international trade routes.

Among the topics addressed during the meeting were the railway upgrade projects of the ports of Tarzana Europa, Livorno and Piombino and the numerous efforts on energy sustainability identified in the computer energy planning document.

The embassy expressed great interest in projects that share their strategic importance to the economy of the entire region. The opportunity to strengthen institutional ties between the US Consulate and the Ports Authority was also highlighted.

Following the meeting, the ambassador went to the port of Livorno on a tour organized by the Promotion Service.