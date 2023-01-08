LIVE MN – Towards Milan-Rome, the Rossoneri have arrived at the San Siro

MilanNews.it

Possible line-up AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Tatarusano; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Jerrod.

7.18pm – As stated in the video (here) From our correspondents Antonio Vitello and Antonello Gioia in San Siro, the AC Milan bus has arrived at La Scala del Calcio in these minutes in view of the match that will start at 20.45 between the Rossoneri and Roma Jose Mourinho, a match that will end. This Sunday in Serie A, as usual, the coach welcomed two large wings of fans who were not even afraid of the continuous rain that fell on Milan all day.

17.58 – Arigo Saki, this morning, interviewed Gazzetta dello Sport He praised the Milan left wing formed by Leao and Theo Hernandez but in general Stefano Pioli’s team as a whole: “Milan on the left have a great pair: Theo Hernandez and Leo, if they are during the day, they are exceptional. The team must show compactness and work to get to the end quickly. They must Possession must be fast, not horizontal.To do this, the Rossoneri must move in spaces, all eleven, because in Italy there are very few teams that move eleven at a time.Quick touches, low shots, attacks in defenseless areas to force opponents to move from their positions.” Then a joke about tonight’s big game against Roma: “These are the matches where you have to dominate the game. If you dominate, your self-esteem goes up and your opponents fall apart. Then the pace must always be very high.”

16.52 – In anticipation of tonight’s big match between Milan and Roma in the Men’s Serie A Championship, the Rossoneri women’s team coached by Maurizio Ganz started 2023 with a bang. In the Formello match in the Italian Women’s Cup against Lazio, Milan triumphed with 7 0 runs into the goal with seven different goals: Fossetti, Sofia , Thomas, Piemonte, Therig, Bergamsci and Dubkova. With this big victory, the Gans team advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition.

15.49 – It will be the fourth time that Mr. Pioli has played at home against Roma: the previous three are 2-0 in 2019-20, 3-3 in 2020-21 and 3-1 last season.

15.36 – Christian Panucci, former double from tonight’s match between AC Milan and Roma, spoke to AGI. These are his pre-match remarks: “Milan were definitely more convincing and in my opinion they are the favorites of the match. Roma had a hard time beating Bologna on the last day. Attacks? Dybala and Zaniolo are unpredictable players, we don’t give references and therefore can be a problem for a defence. Milan Dybala has strength, Zaniolo has talent, they are very dangerous. Leo played a great match in Salerno and we know Giroud, inside the penalty area he knows how to “sniff” the net, he has an eye on the goal. The eyes will be on the two attacks, we’ll see who will make the difference.

15.04 – Tonight for Milan against Roma will be the 194th match against the Giallorossi in total, and the 98th match at home. We limit ourselves only to Serie A, and it will be the 177th match, the 89th at home. In the previous 88 league matches, Milan had won 49 times, had 20 draws and 19 defeats.

14.42 – As Tgr Rai Toscana colleagues report, the Autostrada del Sole between Monte San Savino and Arezzo is blocked due to clashes between fans. Police report. The Battifolle section of the traffic police were patrolling the site. The confrontation will be between the fans of Naples and Rome.

14.17 – It will be played on January 8, and it will be the 14th match to be played on that date. So far 5 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses. There are already two precedents against Roma in this history, one at home won 4-1 in 1956, with braces from Nordahl and goals from Schiavino and Riccani for Milan, Neers for Roma, and a defeat in Rome 1-0 in 1950 with goals from Tontodonati.

1.50pm – Speaking on Sky Sport, Stefano De Grandis spoke about Milan’s match against Roma today, which comes after the victory and good performance in Salerno: “A good match favored by Salernitana who started well, but left space behind the defense line. Leao gets there first, If you give Milan the pitch, you’ll play Milan’s game. Against Roma who finish well, they don’t think there will be those spaces. Roma often defend low and play through restarts, there will be fewer spaces for Milan.”

13.27 – The Rossoneri have been in a positive series against the Giallorossi in five matches: the last defeat dates back to October 2019, 2-1 in Olimpico, the last Romanian success in the last 9 matches between the Olimpico and San Siro. From there, it’s four wins and a draw, going 3-3 in October 2020.

12.51 – As reported by the Sky Sports editorial board, Antonio, the father of Milan’s Italian full-back, Rafael Leao, will be in the stands at the San Siro this evening to attend the Rossoneri match against Roma, led by Jose Mourinho. We remind you that the Portuguese, together with his entourage, have been addressing the issue of renewal in recent weeks.

11.30 – Roma, led by Jose Mourinho, against Milan, could start again from 3-4-2-1 on Wednesday but with Tammy Abraham, followed by Dybala again from the first minute. Pellegrini will also be with him, while Zaniolo will remain in the pits. On the wings there was room for Celik on the right and Zalewski on the left (the latter in a run-off with Spinazzola and El Shaarawy). The Cristante-Tahirovic pair can be confirmed in the middle of the field. Even in defense and in goal, he has not changed with Rui Patricio and the usual trio of Mancini, Smalling and Ibanez.

10:36 – Milan-Roma will be broadcast live on TV and in live broadcast on DAZN and live text on MilanNews.it; The editorial team will also accompany you right up to the start with the usual live approach to the latest pre-match news.

09:55 – This is the Milan-Roma lineup, tonight’s match at the San Siro:

goalkeepers: Tatarusano, Miranti, Nava.

The DefendersCalulu, Tomori, Calabria, Gabia, Theo Hernandez, Theao, Dest

midfielders: Tonali, Pobega, Bennacer, Vranckx, Adli, De Ketelaere, Brahim Diaz, Saelemaekers.

attackers: Liao, Jerode, Aztec.

09:48 – The full working period of the Rossoneri clinic, which witnesses the unavailability of nine: Mignan, Rebic, Kiar, Origi, Palo Toure, Kronic, Messias, Florenzi, Ibrahimovic. Therefore, Mr. Pioli will have to make choices at his disposal for tonight’s match.

09:05 – “Tonight Milan-Roma: all risk”, is the headline on today’s front page of Gazzetta dello Sport, which underscores the importance of this match for both teams. Milan closes in on Napoli and takes advantage of Inter’s draw in Monza and Rome to continue the chase.

08:13 – “Jerrod Abraham, Blues Sparks,” is the headline of Tuttosport in the pages dedicated to the Rossoneri, who will host Roma’s Mourinho at the San Siro tonight. Today’s edition focuses on the two attacking midfielders, Giroud and Abraham, both title holders who were both sold by Chelsea in search of more space.

friends MilanNews.itthere is less and less until the beginning of the game between Milan And Rome, valid for the seventeenth day of the Italian first division. This is the Rossoneri’s second official match in 2023 after winning 2-1 in Salerno. Thanks to our live text, you can stay up to date with all the latest news to come from the devil’s sanctuary in Salerno. Stay with us!