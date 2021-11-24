LIVE MN – Towards Atl.Madrid-Milan: Giroud’s holder, Krunic ahead of Leao. Romagnoli is back

This is the possible formation of Milan: (4-2-3-1) Tatarusano; Calolo, Keir; Romanoli, Theo; Tonali, Casey; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Kronich; Jerrod.

14.13 – The Slovenian whistle, Slavko Vincic, will direct the match tonight between Atletico Madrid and Milan. The Maribor referee and the Rossoneri crossed their path only once: last season. However, this precedent with Vincik is not at all positive, as she is fraught with many controversies. The aforementioned match dates back to the European League last year and the match ended with a score of 1-1 between Manchester United and Milan. You will surely remember the two major mistakes that constituted the double confrontation that then saw England enter the quarter-finals of the competition. First he ruled out using VAR a perfectly normal goal by Frank Casey claiming it was an Ivorian handball (there were no clear photos to prove the touch), then he didn’t give a second yellow to Scott McTominay for an obvious foul on Ryde. Krunic on the edge of the area. It was the first stop. On the tyrant then United won 0-1 and qualified.

13.35 – More and more confirmations are coming from Madrid regarding the presence of Raddy Krunic in the Rossoneri’s starting line-up, which will face Atletico instead of Rafael Leao. With the Bosnian on the field, who will cover the role of the attacking midfielder, Brahim Diaz will be the left winger.

13.24 – According to what was reported by our correspondent in Madrid, the match between Atletico led by Diego Simeone and AC Milan led by Stefano Pioli, there will be about 62 thousand spectators. The maximum capacity of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium is approximately 69,000 spectators, and therefore, there will be practically a full house.

13.11 – Here is the possible line-up for Atletico Madrid: (3-5-2) Oblak; Savic, Jimenez, Hermoso; Llorente, de Paul; Cook, Limar, Carrasco; Suarez, Griezmann.

12.01 Mathematics says Milan are still hoping to qualify for the Champions League round of 16 despite having collected only one point in the first four matches of Group B: The Rossoneri will have to beat Atletico Madrid tonight and then Liverpool on December 7. in San Siro. As Corriere della Sera explains, the devil is no longer the exclusive owner of his destiny: a double feat against Colconeros and the Reds may in fact not be enough, Milan must also look at the results of Porto who will have to score a point in most of them in the last few races.

10.28 Tonight’s match against Atletico Madrid is a very personal derby for Brahim Diaz. Milan X, in fact, is still owned by Real Madrid and in today’s edition of El Pais he said on the eve of the Wanda Metropolitano match judging by the Rossoneri’s difficult position in the group: “Mathematically we can still qualify – said the 22-year-old from Malaga -, So far we lack that amount of luck that we always need in the Champions League. Although we showed we know how to play as well as in the match in Liverpool. Also in the first leg against Atlético we put in an amazing performance. And the goal tonight is to enter the pitch and propose our game. And get the three points.

10.08 – On Saturday in Florence, Rafael Liao was forced to leave the field in the last minutes due to cramps. The Portuguese, also thanks to Rebek’s physical problems, plays a lot and in the past few games he has looked somewhat tired and stressed. That is why, given tonight’s match against Atlético Madrid, Stefano Pioli is thinking of giving him some rest and not letting him start from the first minute: As La Gazzetta dello Sport pointed out this morning, Rady must play in his place. Krunic, who will serve as playmaker as Brahim Diaz moves to the left winger.

10.00 – Compared to the match away from home in Florence, there will be three innovations in Milan’s starting lineup that will take the field tonight against Atletico Madrid: Alessio Romagnoli will replace Matteo Gabbia in defence, and there will be Raddy Krunic and not Rafael Leao, while striker Olivier Giroud will be. La Gazzetta dello Sport published that morning, explaining that the Swede should start from the bench because he has played a lot in the last period, including two matches for his country. The Rossoneri’s No. 11 will likely return next Sunday in the tournament against Sassuolo. Thus, it is Giroud who leads the attack of Milan, which is still dry in the Champions League. In addition to Ibra, Rafael Leao, who came out with cramps on Saturday from the match against Fiorentina, is also likely to rest: the Portuguese, also due to Rebek’s constant physical problems, plays a lot in the last period and for this he needs to breathe quite a bit. The final decision will be made only a few hours before the match against Atletico Madrid, but the feeling is that Rade Krunic will be on the field from the first minute and not Leao. If so, the Bosnian would serve as an attacking midfielder, while Brahim Diaz would move to the left winger.

09.58 – In light of tonight’s match against Milan, Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez told Gazzetta dello Sport: “It’s a final, for them and for us: there is no margin for error, we can’t allow us to lose points. Win. They too, so It’s going to be a good match. The key? The episodes, the details. It’s going to be a totally strategic match. We know their strengths, we have to absorb them, we know how to undo them and from there we live the episodes.”

09.19 – Regarding the Rossoneri who should play tonight’s game against Atlético Madrid, today’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport makes headlines this morning: “Giraud will be the starter, this time resting Ibra. Krunic is more than Liao.” A respite for the Swede after the double in Florence, the French will lead the Milan attack. The Portuguese is tired after playing a lot in the past few weeks and so Stefano Pioli seems ready to get Krunic in his place from the first minute.

08.00 Milan will present itself tonight at the Wanda Metropolitano with one goal only, which is to beat Atletico Madrid (maybe by two goals and therefore the goal difference is better in direct matches if you reach with equal points. ) and thus maintain the hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Unfortunately, the Rossoneri will also have to look at Porto’s results in the last two matches, but it is necessary first and foremost to bring the three points home tonight. As reported by Corriere della Sera, this is an evening from the inside or the outside of the devil. The road to the second round is arduous, but not impossible: first we need a double win over Atletico Madrid and Liverpool and then hopefully Porto have scored no more than one point in the last two group matches. Thus, the fate of Milan is not entirely in his hands, it also depends on the results of others, but first of all we have to beat the Spaniards.

