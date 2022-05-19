Live broadcast of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final on Dozen

DAZN Group, the world leader in sports entertainment, today announced the sub-licensing of the rights to the Championship Final 2022 UEFA Women’s Champions League Between Barcelona and Lyon scheduled for Saturday 21 May at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, selected TV broadcasters from all over the world. Agreements include ITV in the UK and Ireland, TF1 in France, RTVE and TV3 in Spain, RTBF in Belgium and SVT Sweden, as well as NRK Norway, Sport5 Israel and RUV Iceland. As the exclusive global broadcaster of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, DAZN is committed to supporting the growth and global visibility of women’s football: by sublicensing the rights to the final match of the competition, the company aims to increase the number even further. of fans and maintain the focus on women’s sports, ensuring greater coverage than ever before.

For the UEFA Women’s Champions League final season, which ends on Saturday 21 with the title challenge of Barcelona against Lyon at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, on the DAZN platform, the YouTube channel dedicated to DAZN’s UWCL TV broadcasters will have 10 feeds with commentary in different languages ​​around the world to choose from. between them. “Securing important agreements for TV broadcasters for the end of this season, which promise to be unforgettable, underscores DAZN’s commitment to ensuring greater visibility for competition between two of the world’s leading clubs, but above all, the growth of women’s football. We are proud to continue our long-term commitment and contribution In the global growth of the sport: increasing its visibility and reach is essential to reach a wider audience and eliminate the inequality in investments and media coverage, which still exists between men’s and women’s competitions,” commented Shay Segev, CEO of the DAZN Group.

Therefore, DAZN’s commitment to increasing interest in women’s sports continues for all fans through original content, inclusive storytelling, and a dedicated vision of female talent. Available on the platform on DAZN and on the DAZN YouTube channel dedicated to the Women’s Champions League, not only the formats nearing the final between Barcelona and Lyon but also documentaries dedicated to other clubs in the great women’s football: Replay: Two players take the game back. Highlights of the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final, share tales, comments and ideas. Episode one sees Wendy Renard and Melvin Mallard of Lyon review the 2011 final; The second will witness the participation of Mabe Lyon and Ingrid Engin from Barcelona. The Road to the Final: Exclusive interviews with players from Barcelona and Lyon, with a special focus on the knockout stages. The film’s cast includes Alexia Putillas, Caroline Graham Hansen, Jenny Hermoso, Christian Endler, Lindsey Horan and Delphine Cascarino.

Tunnel Vision: A look at the pre-match rituals performed by Barcelona and Lyon players. Tunnel Vision: Barcelona and Tunnel Vision: Lyon are already available at these links. “One Team, One Dream” is a new documentary film produced by Fulwell 73, produced in association with Waffle Iron Entertainment, and for which DAZN has the worldwide rights. The series, consisting of six episodes, provides a behind-the-scenes look at Chelsea Women’s Club and tells of an extraordinary period, the 2019-2021 period, as the team was reclaiming its place as a prestigious club, in the world of football. . The female, grows more and more. During the season, we discover the ups and downs of football becoming more competitive. The first episode of the series will be available on DAZN and DAZN’s UEFA Women’s Champions League YouTube channel on May 29, starring manager Emma Hayes OBE, who has overseen the club’s rise to the top, Bethany England of this season’s Barclays FA Women’s Super League. Sam Kerr, Ballon d’Or candidate, and Fran Kirby, England striker. For the first time, the cameras captured the passion, adrenaline and tension of life at the top of the world’s fastest growing sports.