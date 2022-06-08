June 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Lithuania now in Moscow's sights: Putin's party set law against European independence and NATO base

Lithuania now in Moscow’s sights: Putin’s party set law against European independence and NATO base

Samson Paul June 8, 2022 2 min read

The Lithuanian president had said it, in no uncertain terms, as soon as the invasion began: “Ukraine This is not the only goal From Russia.” A month later, what seemed impossible was achieved in the State Duma in the form of a law Project that he proposes abolition of independence The small republic obtained so far 31 years ago, following the dissolution of the former Soviet Union. The news had not yet been intercepted by the international media, but it had already fallen back on the tablesIntention Western ring circled in red: Lithuania is not only part of Europe, but also NATO’s base for operations against the Russians, with a training camp in Parabrad, about 60 kilometers from the capital Vilnius. Exactly what risks the president fears Gitanas Nausėda They urged European governments, such as the German government, to increase their military presence in the Baltic region to meet the risks and challenges to regional security. The dangers now written in black and white in Russia’s supreme state apparatus.

Putin’s ‘United Russia’ party submitted, by MP Yevgeny Fyodorov, a bill repealing State Council decision of the USSR “On the Recognition of the Independence of the Republic of Lithuania”. The invoice is available in the Douma database. The text claims that this decision was “unlawful”, as it was adopted by an “unconstitutional body in violation of certain articles of the Soviet Constitution”. The parliamentarian noted that in Lithuania there is no “no referendum On secession from the Soviet Union, “a transitional period for resolving contentious issues” was not specified.

See also  Tunisia: Happy to the American delegation, no coup - the last hour

The author of the bill also noted that the Constitution of the Russian Federation contains Article 67.1, which states that “the Russian Federation is the legal successor to the USSR on its territory”. Fedorov noted that at the same time, a referendum was held in the USSR itself in March 1991, in which the majority of citizens voted in favor of maintaining the USSR as a single state. The independence of the Lithuanian Soviet Socialist Republic was recognized September 6, 1991. Before that, in March 1990, the Supreme Council of the LSSR passed a law renaming the state to the Republic of Lithuania and declaring a law restoring its independence.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it:
Let’s keep working together
The battles we believe in!

Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, available to everyone.
But also being an active part of the community and doing your part with ideas, testimonials and sharing.

Thank you
Peter Gomez

Support us now


Available payments

next article

The dengue fever in Singapore has exceeded 11,000 cases. Experts: “With climate change it will spread around the world”

next one


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

“Does he hate us? I’ll tell you what’s behind Medvedev’s words” – Libero Quotidiano

June 8, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Texas: White House Representative McConaughey calls for the cannons to be shut down

June 8, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

“The last project”. Who is the bark ***? – Free daily

June 7, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

She escapes from the balcony and saves herself

June 8, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Balance and the new call for his music between Africa, local reality and youth

June 8, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The Black Circus Vagabondo: Italy’s Black Circus unleashes Turin … and many other cities

June 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

From INPS up to 10,000 euros to the account immediately, download the application

June 8, 2022 Karen Hines