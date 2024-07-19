Lithuania beats USA to top group; Banchero and teammates will challenge Italy in quarterfinals

Lithuania’s great achievement On the last day of the second group stage of the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023. At the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay (Philippines), the boys of Kazis Maxevitis play an amazing game. Against the United States and won a huge upset 110-104.Thanks to this success, the European team finished Group J in first place and condemned the United States to second place. This means that in the quarter-finals Italy, As Group 1 winners, You will have to challenge the stars and stripes team.in a match that is expected to be very difficult. Lithuania will face Serbia instead.





Seven players in double figures were key today for the European team. Mindaugas Kuzminskas scored 15 points.followed by Vidas Karniauskas (14) Jonas Valanciunas (12) Tad Sidekerskis (11, plus 11 rebounds), Ignace Brazdeikis (11) Tomas Dimsa (11) Written by Imantas Pendzius (10). However, the 35 Wild Men were useless to Team USA. Anthony Edwards and 14 for each Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson.

And after a few minutes of the tie (7-6 in favor of Lithuania). The first team to extend is, unexpectedly, European: Valanciunas suona la carica con un tiro da tre, poi Jokubaitis, Vaidas Kariniasuskas, Tomas Dimsa and Mindaugas Kuzminskas fanno il Resto, He dragged his teammates to an incredible +19 before the end of the first quarter. (12-31). The US team was shaken and Lithuania took advantage of that to rise to +21 in the second quarter, then comes a simple reaction from Paolo Banchero and his teammates and Thus, the first half ended with a score of 54-37 in favor of the Maxvites team.

Upon returning from the locker room, the United States certainly began with more determination and will. It quickly shortens to -4. (52-56) Thanks to the duo of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jalen Brunson. At this point it seems like everything is heading towards an overtake by Steve Kerr’s group, but Lithuania is not ready and returns to score, Also back to +9 after Emantas Pendzius’ hat trick (56-65). In the last minutes of the third quarter, the United States tries to get closer again, and they succeed first. With Banchero’s basket he made it 63-67 and then with Ingram he made it 65-69. However, Kuzminskas found two very important points before the 30-minute siren and Lithuania was allowed to close the third set with a score of +6 (65-71).

In the fourth half, Lithuania started better and extended their lead again. Then stay around +10 for a few minutes. With less than 6 minutes left, the score was 88-78 in favor of the Maxvites. The United States raises the pace and returns to -4 (85-89) With the trio of Tyrese Haliburton and I Canister due to Ingram and Brunson, But then the European team responded in a big way, It first rises to +10 and then to +12 (85-97) With 2’41” to go. With their backs against the wall, Steve Kerr’s boys try everything with some quick deductions and manage to get close to -5 (100-105), but Then Lithuania managed to manage the lead in the remaining time and Thus, he achieved victory with a score of 110-104.

Match result

USA – Lithuania 104-110 (12-31, 25-23, 28-17, 39-39)

United State: Haliburton 3, Bridges 14, Johnson 3, Ingram 10, Banchero 6, Portis Jr. 7, Edwards 35, Hart, Jackson Jr. 3, Kessler 2, Reeves 7

Lithuania: Normantas 6, Sidirskis 11, Brazdeikis 11, Maldonas Nou, Jokobaitis 9, Valanciunas 12, Kozmaiskas 14, Motyjunas 9, Bendzius 10, Karineauskas 15, Demsa 11, Servidis 2.

