Listen to the winds blowing on Mars! Audio sent by NASA’s rover

On February 20, 2021, the Perseverance rover recorded wind gusts on Mars, the red planet. Here’s the “annoying” sound.

Audio was recorded from the microphone on the side of the device rover perseverance By NASA on February 20, 2021. Audio filtered to make Martian sounds (wind) more audible. This was the first time the rover ran Marty It was equipped with a microphone. The main focus of the Perseverance mission to Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life. The rover will examine the planet’s geology and past climate, paving the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and will be the first Sample collection task Then, in a subsequent mission in collaboration with ESA and NASA (Mars Sample Return), reach the ground (Although this mission is now in strong doubt):

Below is the audio (we recommend using headphones):

Image source: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Some information about the red planet

With an average radius of 3,390 km, Mars is about half the size of Earth. the Red planet It is on average 228 million kilometers away from the sun, equivalent to 1.5 astronomical units (oneAstronomical unit “AU” is the distance between the Earth and the Sun i.e 150 million kilometers). Mars completes one revolution every 24.6 hours which is very similar to an Earth day (23.9 hours). They are called the days of Mars Sol A year on Mars lasts 669.6 Martian days, which is equivalent to 687 Earth days. Its axis of rotation is tilted by 25 degrees relative to the plane of its orbit around the sun, and this is another similarity to… Terra, which has an axial tilt of 23.4 degrees. Mars has distinct seasons, but they last longer than seasons on Earth Because it takes longer to revolve around the sun (It’s further away). In addition, the length of the seasons varies due to the elliptical orbit. The planet that always and constantly presents us with surprises!

source: NASACover image credit NASA/JPL-Caltech