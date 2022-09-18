List of 40+ games already confirmed for PS5 spectators, video shows them all – Nerd4.life

With PSVR2 Without Words we have the opportunity to watch a video, available right below, that shows what’s next 40 games already confirmed for PS VR2PS5 virtual reality headset. Here it is existing Among the games featured in the video:

VR . aliens

Alpha

after life

Inter US VR

black hoops

Black Trail VR

Cave Digger 2: Digging Harder

demio

VR . distortion

do not open

Ingram

Ultra Firewall

Exorcist: Legion VR – Sin

sky

Galaxy Card VR

Ghostbusters VR

queue ghosts

golf +

Green Hill VR

Hillsplit circuit

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Hubris V

Hyperstack

Kayak VR: Mirage

Low FI

Madison

Medieval dynasty

No Man’s Sky

Pavlov

Louisiana Project: The Bounds VR

Frequency: Paradise Hotel

VR . request

Resident Evil 4 Remake (unclear if it will be the full game)

Resident Evil Village

runner

Saints and Sinners 2 Chapter 2

Samurai Slaughter House

Shadowgate VR: Mythrok Mines

Kiro’s soul

Star Wars: Tales from the Edge of the Galaxy

Twilight Zone

Ultrawings 2

volcanic heart

roam in space

Then add to this series of untitled games But it has been confirmed by the respective developers of PS VR2. In short, the console can certainly already count on a good number of titles.

We also remind you that PS VR2 will have to rely only on titles that have been developed in a custom way. PS VR2 will not be able to play games from previous Sony headset. However, we can see that No Man’s Sky will be available: this means that the developers have made a custom version. So it is not impossible for some games to be converted to new scenes by their authors.