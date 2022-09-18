September 18, 2022

List of 40+ games already confirmed for PS5 spectators, video shows them all - Nerd4.life

List of 40+ games already confirmed for PS5 spectators, video shows them all – Nerd4.life

September 18, 2022

With PSVR2 Without Words we have the opportunity to watch a video, available right below, that shows what’s next 40 games already confirmed for PS VR2PS5 virtual reality headset. Here it is existing Among the games featured in the video:

  • VR . aliens
  • Alpha
  • after life
  • Inter US VR
  • black hoops
  • Black Trail VR
  • Cave Digger 2: Digging Harder
  • demio
  • VR . distortion
  • do not open
  • Ingram
  • Ultra Firewall
  • Exorcist: Legion VR – Sin
  • sky
  • Galaxy Card VR
  • Ghostbusters VR
  • queue ghosts
  • golf +
  • Green Hill VR
  • Hillsplit circuit
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Hubris V
  • Hyperstack
  • Kayak VR: Mirage
  • Low FI
  • Madison
  • Medieval dynasty
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Pavlov
  • Louisiana Project: The Bounds VR
  • Frequency: Paradise Hotel
  • VR . request
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake (unclear if it will be the full game)
  • Resident Evil Village
  • runner
  • Saints and Sinners 2 Chapter 2
  • Samurai Slaughter House
  • Shadowgate VR: Mythrok Mines
  • Kiro’s soul
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Edge of the Galaxy
  • Twilight Zone
  • Ultrawings 2
  • volcanic heart
  • roam in space

Then add to this series of untitled games But it has been confirmed by the respective developers of PS VR2. In short, the console can certainly already count on a good number of titles.

We also remind you that PS VR2 will have to rely only on titles that have been developed in a custom way. PS VR2 will not be able to play games from previous Sony headset. However, we can see that No Man’s Sky will be available: this means that the developers have made a custom version. So it is not impossible for some games to be converted to new scenes by their authors.

