Liquid water on Mars, found deep beneath the surface of the red planet

There will be a large reserve of liquid water Trapped between cracks in the rocks deep within the Earth on the surface of Mars, between 11.5 km to 20 km Under the surface of the red planet. The discovery comes from one Final analysis From the data collected InSight spacecraft NASA’s Mars Exploration and Research Center, which is responsible for studying the internal structure of Mars by analyzing the propagation of seismic waves. However, these are deposits that are practically inaccessible with current technology, but are interesting from an astrobiological point of view because they could in principle host Any microorganismPrior to this discovery, water on Mars had been found in the form of ice, traces of water vapor in the atmosphere, and in liquid form under the planet’s south polar cap.

Where is the liquid water discovered deep inside Mars?

It is landing vision NASA landed on the red planet in 2018, and collected good data. 4 years Until the end of its mission in 2022. The amount of data collected is still being analyzed, which is why the conclusions of this new study have reachedOnly after a few yearsThe researchers analyzed data from seismometer on board For the probe that performed well during its mission. 1319 Mars earthquakes.

The researchers found that, at least consistent with where the probe landed, there is A huge tank of liquid water In the interior of Mars. This water was found in Middle crust Mars, at a depth that should be within the margins of measurement error of between 11.5 to 20 km Under the surface

In particular, the data are consistent with the model that assumes that The presence of igneous rocks (Formed after the solidification of magma) broken and saturated with liquid water. So a vast underground ocean does not seem to be the best explanation for the probe’s data.

The InSight probe was only able to record seismic data from the crust directly beneath its mechanical feet, but researchers expect there to be Similar tanks all over the planet.If this were the case, there would be enough liquid water on Mars to form a layer on the surface more than 800 meters deep.

What could liquid water on the planet mean?

The presence of water in the liquid state is a Basic condition For life as we understand it on Earth, and so this discovery points to all those hypotheses that predict that, if Life forms If they are still on Mars, they will be found. undergroundprotected from the harsh conditions of the Martian surface.

Although we hear a lot about the presence of water on Mars, this research is problematic. First reliable case From the disclosure of liquid water On Mars. In fact, we already knew there was water in frozen form In Mars hats, or in the fifthwater vapor in the atmosphereBut never in liquid form.

This study also explains what happened to all the liquid water that we are certain once flowed on the surface of Mars. 3 billion years agoPart of it evaporated and scattered into space because of loss of atmosphere Mars due to its low gravity and lack of a magnetic field. But the rest seems to have been Trapped undergroundWho knows, maybe in the company of alien life forms.

The discovery of liquid water in the interior of Mars was made possible thanks to the analysis of data provided by Onboard seismometers From Insight, which they recorded during the probe’s operational life. 1319 earthquakesIn fact, seismic waves move. different speeds depending on Physical characteristics of the vehicle In which it is spread.

By modeling the properties of Mars’ subsurface in terms of density and composition, scientists have created Different models With different values ​​such as the density, porosity or chemical composition of the material. The measured data were then compared with these models, to find the model that best explains the data. fixed With molten rock saturated with liquid water.

The technique of using seismometers to map the subsurface is not new, but it is also widely used on Earth, to search for water or to search for oil and gas. It is therefore a very reliable technique, although the uncertainty about the properties of the subsurface of Mars is greater than that of the subsurface of Earth, since we can actively prospect for the latter.