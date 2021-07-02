Lionel Messi is the most sought-after unemployed in the world, what they give him in Brazil – Il Tempo

From midnight on July 1, the contract that bound them has expired انتهى Lionel Messi In Barcelona it is clear that the millionaire penalties that could have been activated by his transfer to another company have also disappeared.

Lionel (scores valuable goals) leads Argentina to win the Copa América, but he is currently without a contract because not even Barcelona offered him a new contract. A man can, of course, remain without a salary without asking for unemployment benefit, but in every part of the world he thinks of a job offer that is presented to him. It is also clear in Italy, where Messi will be interested in any team, but there are not many who can guarantee his salary: in the lead are Inter, Milan and Juventus.

In fact, the only contract offer announced (published on social networks) is the provocative offer of Ibis Sports Club, a Brazilian team from the A2 series famous for not winning even a match for 3 years and 11 months. Messi was offered a 15-year contract with a performance-related salary and truly bizarre commitments: he doesn’t score much, he can’t play as a champion, he can’t use the number 10 jersey for their Mario shampoo and three times he must in public. I swear Pele was better than Maradona…