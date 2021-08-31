Lino Banfi and “Porca Butina”: the whole truth

Rome – Give “ball coach” Passing through “FirefighterEven players quotes, exclamation pointBurca Butina” from Lino Banfi It became iconic, but is now censored. Everything comes from the last spot of TimVision Where the representative states what is called in terminology “Catch Phrase”, this has not come down to Moige (Italian Parents Movement) who filed a complaint with the Self-Regulatory Institute for Advertising and the Television Committee for Minors with the following letter: “This is not a victory for others if not for the rights of minors on television and on the web, who are often neglected in the planning and production of commercials and programsMore than just censorship, the request was for exclusion from the circle of minors (periods of time).