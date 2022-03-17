Lille – Chelsea: 1-2 champion 2021/2022. Final score and commentary on the match

The match is over, Lille 1, Chelsea 2.22:54

90′ + 5′ The second half ends, Lille 1, Chelsea 2.05:59

90′ + 5′ A failed attempt. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) His left footed shot from outside the penalty area was only slightly elevated from a direct free kick.07:56

90′ + 4′ Jose Fonte (Lille) received a yellow card for a bad foul.05:59

90′ + 4′ Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) sanded a free kick in the attacking half.07:56

90′ + 4′ Error by Jose Fonte (Lil).07:56

90′ + 3′ Offside. Léo Jardim attempts a through pass, but Benjamin André is caught in an offside position.07:56

90′ + 2′ Foul by N’Golo Kante (Chelsea).07:56

90′ + 2′ Angel Gomes (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.07:56

90′ + 2′ Shot saved. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) kicks his left foot from the center of the penalty area and saves it in the middle of the goal. With the help of N’Golo Kanti.07:56

90′ Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.07:57

90′ Foul by Burak Yilmaz (Lil).07:57

88 ‘ Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in his own half.07:57

88 ‘ Error by Xeka (Lilac).07:57

87 ‘ A failed attempt. Xeka (Lil) misses a header from the middle of the penalty area to the right. Hatim bin Arafa assisted him with a cross.07:57

87 ‘ Corner, Lil. against Marcos Alonso.05:33

83 ‘ Foul by N’Golo Kante (Chelsea).07:59

83 ‘ Zika (Lille) wins a free kick in his half of his team.07:59

83 ‘ Switch, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces Kai Havertz.09:42

82 ‘ Mason Mount (Chelsea) won from a free kick in the attacking half.07:59

82 ‘ Error by Jose Fonte (Lil).07:59

80 ‘ Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in his own half.08:00

80 ‘ Foul by Domagog Pradarek (Lille).08:00

79 ‘ Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea).08:00

79 ‘ Angel Gomes (Lille) wins a free kick in his own half.08:00

79 ‘ Shot saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) kicks a left footed shot from outside the penalty area and is blocked in the middle of the goal. With the help of N’Golo Kanti.08:00

78 ‘ Toggle, lilac. Angel Gomez replaces Jonathan Bamba.05:07

77 ' Toggle, lilac. Domagoj Bradaric replaces Gabriel Gudmundsson.05:07

77 ‘ Toggle, lilac. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Jonathan David.05:07

75 ‘ Foul by Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea).08:00

75 ‘ Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick in his own half.08:00

74 ‘ Switch, Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku replaces Christian Pulisic.05:17

74 ‘ Switch, Chelsea. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaces Jorginho.05:17

73 ‘ Fault by Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).08:01

73 ‘ Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille) wins a free kick in his own half.08:01

73 ‘ Offside. Marcos Alonso attempted a through pass, but Kai Havertz was caught offside.08:01

71 ‘ The goal! Lille 1, Chelsea 2. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) right footed shot from the center of the penalty area into the upper right corner. With the help of Mount Mason with a cross.10:25

67′ Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in his own half.08:02

67′ Foul by Jonathan Bamba (Lil).08:02

67′ False by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).08:02

67′ Thiago Dagalo (Lille) wins a free kick in his own half.08:02

64 ‘ Handball by Christian Pulisic (Chelsea).08:02

63 ‘ Xeka (Lil) hits the left post with a header from the middle of the penalty area. Burak Yilmaz helped him with a cross.08:02

63 ‘ Corner, Lil. against Antonio Rudiger.05:04

60′ A failed attempt. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) A right-footed shot from outside the penalty area is close, but crosses to the right after a set-piece stand.08:03

60′ Rejected bullet. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) shoots with his left foot from outside the penalty area.08:03

58 ‘ Toggle, lilac. Timothy Weah compensates Muhammad Zaki Celik due to injury.05:17

58 ‘ Toggle, lilac. Amadou Onana, replaces Sven Putman due to an injury.09:41

58 ‘ Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.08:03

58 ‘ Error by Xeka (Lilac).08:03

51 ‘ A failed attempt. Burak Yilmaz (Lil) header from the middle of the penalty area close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Bamba with a cross.08:03

51 ‘ A failed attempt. Jonathan David (Lil) header from the middle of the penalty area misses to the left. With the assistance of Mehmet Zaki Celik with Salib.08:04

51 ‘ Error by Mason Mount (Chelsea).08:04

51 ' Benjamin Andre (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.08:04

50′ Foul by N’Golo Kante (Chelsea).08:04

50′ Zika (Lille) wins a free kick in his half of his team.08:04

48 ‘ Fault by Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).08:05

48 ‘ Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille) wins a free kick in his own half.08:05

47 ‘ Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.08:05

47 ‘ Error by Jose Fonte (Lil).08:05

46 ‘ Offside. Benjamin Andre attempted a through pass, but Jonathan Bamba was caught offside.08:05

The second half starts at night 1 and Chelsea 1.22:04

45′ Switch, Chelsea. Mason Mount replaces Mateo Kovacic.22:03

45′ + 4′ The first half ended, Lille 1, Chelsea 1.06:15

45′ + 3′ The goal! Lille 1, Chelsea 1. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) Right footed shot from the right side of the penalty area into the lower left corner. With Jorginho’s help.08:05

44 ‘ Chelsea Corner. Against him is Jonathan David.06:04

44 ‘ Rejected bullet. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) kicks a left-footed shot from an extreme angle to the right, a goal that was almost impossible!08:06

42 ‘ Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille) shown a yellow card for a bad foul.06:04

42 ‘ Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.08:06

42 ‘ Foul by Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lil).08:06

41 ‘ Offside. Mehmet Zeki Celik tries a through pass, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.08:06

39 ‘ Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.08:07

39 ‘ Fault by Benjamin Andre (Lil).08:07

38 ‘ The goal! Lille 1, Chelsea 0. Burak Yilmaz (Lille) converts the penalty kick from a right-footed shot to the upper right corner.05:54

37 ‘ VAR Decision: Lilac penalty.05:54

35 ‘ Penalty kick awarded by Jorginho (Chelsea) for a handball in the area.08:07

34 ‘ Trevoh Shaloba (Chelsea) received a yellow card for a bad foul.05:51

34 ‘ Foul by Trevoh Shaloba (Chelsea).08:07

34 ‘ Jonathan David (Lil) wins a free kick on the left wing.08:07

33 ‘ Switch, Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah replaces Andreas Christensen due to an injury.05:50

33 ‘ Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in his own half.08:07

33 ‘ Foul by Jonathan Bamba (Lil).08:07

30′ Fault by Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).08:07

30′ Thiago Diallo (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.08:08

28 ‘ Jorginho (Chelsea) wins a free kick in his half.08:08

28 ‘ Fault by Benjamin Andre (Lil).08:08

27′ Thiago Silva (Chelsea) wins a free kick in his own half.08:08

27′ Foul by Jonathan Bamba (Lil).08:08

26′ Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).08:08

26′ Mehmet Zaki Celik (Lil) wins a free kick on the right wing.08:08

26′ Foul by N’Golo Kante (Chelsea).08:09

26′ Benjamin Andre (Lille) wins a free kick in his own half.08:09

20′ Offside. Léo Jardim attempted a through pass, but Jonathan David was caught offside.08:10

19 ‘ Foul by N’Golo Kante (Chelsea).08:10

19 ‘ Thiago Dagalo (Lille) wins a free kick in his own half.08:10

17′ Handball by N’Golo Kante (Chelsea).08:14

15th ‘ Rejected bullet. Gabriel Gudmundsson (Lille) kicks a right-footed shot from the center of the penalty area. Assisted by Jonathan Bamba with a cross.08:15

14′ Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).08:15

14′ Burak Yilmaz (Lille) wins a free kick in his own half.08:15

13′ Offside. Léo Jardim attempts a through pass, but Burak Yilmaz is caught offside.08:15

11′ A failed attempt. Burak Yilmaz (Lil) right footed shot from outside the penalty area is slightly elevated from a direct free kick.08:16

9′ False Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).08:16

9′ Jonathan David (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.08:16

8′ Kai Havertz (Chelsea) wins a free kick in his own half.08:16

8′ Error by Mehmet Zeki Celik (Lil).08:16

7′ Corner, Lil. against Thiago Silva.05:06

7′ Rejected bullet. Burak Yilmaz (Lil)’s right-footed shot was blocked from outside the penalty area. Assisted by Benjamin Andre.08:16

7′ Offside. Jonathan Bamba tries a through pass, but Mehmet Zeki Celik is caught offside.08:16

5′ Foul by N’Golo Kante (Chelsea).08:17

5′ Burak Yilmaz (Lille) wins a free kick in his own half.08:17

3′ Kai Havertz (Chelsea) won with a free kick in the attacking half.08:17

3′ Error by Xeka (Lilac).08:17

Corner, Lil. against Andreas Christensen.04:55

The first half begins.21:00

Lineups announced and players getting ready21:01