Liliana Resinovich found a seal on the sack containing the body. Doubts about the foundation and keys were never found

TRIESTE – New elements emerge in the case Liliana Resinovich, The missing woman was found dead in Trieste. In one Bags The blacks where Liliana’s body was located A footprint was found , Which is being investigated. According to broadcast reporters Who saw it ?, Aired on the evening of April 6, it was found in one of the bags found around the woman’s head Male DNA Although incomplete.

Was Liliana’s body brought to the scene? From whom?

The television report also points out that the work of investigators is focused Shoes soles To understand whether Liliana had reached the place where she was found before she died or was brought there.

The foundation of the parental home

Also based on the absence of animal traces in the bags and body, The report speculates that the body may have been hidden in a closed and dry place Then taken to the San Giovanni tree. The team a Inspecting the garden of Liliana’s deceased parents’ houseNow abandoned and no longer being redistributed, creating a Under the stairs According to a neighbor, the police closed the place where it had never been.

The key to the house was not found yellow

It was recalled during the service Home keys Liliana was not found to have used it.