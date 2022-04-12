Liguria dreams of overturning N.5 in the world – OA Sport

Click here to update the live broadcast

Match schedule between Fabio Fognini and Stefanos Tsitsipas – Fabio Fognini’s victory over Arthur Rinderkinch in his debut – Fabio Fognini scoreboard in Montecarlo

Hello OA Sport friends and welcome Live broadcast of the match between Fabio Fognini and Stefanos Tsitsipas, valid for the second round of the ATP 1000 men’s singles tournament in Monte Carlo 2022. A fourth cross between the players, and the second on clay: Greece advanced 3-0 in a singles match and lost only one set last year in Indian wells In the third round. In 2019 he won 6-4 6-3 in the round of 16 Rome Repeating the previous year’s success in the semi-finals A Stockholm.

It could be Round 16 with a potential Blue Derby on the horizon if Ligurian and Lorenzo Sonego qualify: Piedmontese will see this against Belarus Ilya Ivashka In the beginning while in the second round he skipped one between them Maxime Crissy And Laszlo Djer. The 1987 class returned to the field after winning three sets over French Arthur Rinderknik 7-5, 4-6, 6-3: In the principality, the Italian must defend last year’s quarter-final that he lost to Casper Ruud.

Stefanos Tsitsipas debuted in third, but already won doubles with his brother Petros, eliminating Andrei Golubev and Lorenzo Sonego in three sets. The Greek returned from early qualifying in the United States: at Indian Wells he went out against Jenson Broxby in the second round while in Miami against future winner Carlos Alcaraz in the round of 16. The 1998 class defends the title he won last year over Andrei Rublev.

Brought to you by OA Sport Live match between Fabio Fognini and Stefanos Tsitsipas, valid for the second round of the ATP 1000 Men’s Singles Championship in Montecarlo 2022. The match is scheduled to be the fourth match of the day from 11 am at Ranieri III Stadium, but it will not be held on the field before 3 pm after the match between the two. Novak Djokovic and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. It will be possible to follow it live on Sky Sport Uno (201) and Sky Sport Tennis (205) and broadcast live on Sky Go and Now TV.

Photo: La Presse (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)