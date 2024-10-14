Life on Earth is ending inexorably We must escape: the goal of colonizing the planets of the solar system – CUENEWS

We are looking for other planets to go and live in the future. Here’s what the experts say.



the Space missions They have shaped human history, pushing the frontiers of science and exploration to new frontiers. Among the most important is the mission Apollo 11Which brought the first human to the moon in 1969. Neil Armstrong’s famous “small step” remains a symbol of what humanity can achieve when it transcends the boundaries of Earth. This historic landing not only changed the way we see space, but ushered in a new era of scientific discovery.

Another historical mission was the mission Voyager 1 probeLaunched by NASA in 1977, Voyager 1 has transcended the boundaries of our solar system and is the first human-made object to enter interstellar space. Even today, more than 40 years later, it continues to transmit precious data at the boundaries between our system and the infinity that surrounds it, providing us with an unprecedented view of the extraplanetary universe.

Among the robotic tasks, those for Cassini probe On Saturn he had an unusual effect. Launched in 1997, it orbited Saturn for 13 years, giving us detailed images and unprecedented discoveries about the planet’s rings, moons and atmosphere. Thanks to Cassini, we’ve been able to observe worlds like Titan and Enceladus up close, with the possibility of having oceans beneath their surfaces.

also Marty It has received significant attention in space exploration, through missions such as the spacecraft perseverance By NASA, and was launched in 2020. This exploratory vehicle is tasked with searching for traces of past life on the Red Planet and collecting samples for possible return to Earth. In fact, Mars is now one of the main targets of space agencies, with long-term plans for exploration and even colonization.

Our future is in space

According to physicist Brian CoxHumanity’s expansion into space It is extremely important to us survival. Earth’s finite resources and potential existential risks, such as natural disasters or global conflicts, push us to look beyond the boundaries of our planet. Space missions therefore represent not only a technological challenge, but also a strategic necessity.

Colonization of other planets e.g Marty Or moons Jupiter e Saturn, It could be the solution to ensuring the continuation of our species. The Earth is vulnerable to unexpected events such as asteroid impacts or extreme climate changes that can occur Threaten human life On a large scale. Cox argues that it becomes Multiplanetary civilization will decline This is radical risks, Distribution of population across multiple worlds and access to unexplored cosmic resources. From this perspective, space exploration is not just an adventure, but a vital priority for us The future of our civilization.

The only solution is to go somewhere else

Cox is convinced that moving to other planets is the only solution Guaranteed the Continuity from Our civilization. The Moon and Mars are prime candidates for future colonies, with missions already in the planning stages. According to Cox, exploration and exploitation of space resources is crucial to reducing dependence on terrestrial resources protects Humanity Of catastrophic events.

The first space colonies They can serve not only He took refuge For humanity in a state global disasters, But also as outposts for the extraction of vital resources. Planets and asteroids can provide valuable materials, such as rare metals and water, that can be used to support life and build space infrastructure. Moreover, developing technologies for living on Mars or the Moon would allow humanity to acquire essential skills for the future Exploring distant solar systems. that way, Space colonization Not only will it ensure the survival of the species, it will open a new era of progress and discovery.