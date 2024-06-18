Life By You has been permanently cancelled

Publisher Paradox Interactive and development studio Paradox Tectonic have announced… Final cancellation of the life simulation Life by You , after the Early Access launch was postponed several times. It was expected on Steam and the Epic Games Store, but did not reach the markets, despite being practically ready.

Cancellation message

This is the message with which Paradox made the announcement: “Unfortunately, we have decided to cancel the release of our long-awaited life simulator, Life by You. It was a very difficult decision, which it is.” A clear failure on the part of irony In meeting our expectations and the expectations of society.

We realize that this choice raises big questions; We therefore hope to at least partially explain why we decided to cancel, rather than grant a further postponement.

Life by You has been in development for a long time and we’ve always been excited about the potential of the game. It has always been our hope that he can make his mark in the genre, which is new and exciting for us. That’s why we decided to postpone it twice: to give the studio and the game a real chance to realize the potential we saw in it. With each referral, we saw improvements, which in hindsight may have led us to them Focus on details rather than the big picture.

A few weeks ago, we decided to postpone the Early Access release to reevaluate Life by You, as we still felt that way It was absent in some key areas. While an additional extension was among the options, when we took a broader look at the game, we realized that the road to the launch we felt confident about was very long and uncertain.

That’s not to say the game didn’t have promising qualities; Life by You had many strengths and behind them was the hard work of the team who made it possible. However, when we got to the point where we felt that more time wouldn’t get us close enough to the version we were happy with, we thought it was best to stop. It is clearly a difficult and disappointing situation for everyone who has put their time and enthusiasm into the projectEspecially since our decision came very late in the development process.

Two figures in their house

Ultimately, our mission is to publish fun, interesting and challenging games for our players We must make every decision with this purpose in mind. When we succeed, we get a salary. So how can we be sure that we won’t find ourselves in this situation again? Frankly, there is no certainty. Developing video games is hard, and we’re sure to make mistakes that, as always, will become obvious in hindsight, but nonetheless They should not reach this range. We need to carefully analyze what got us here and see what changes we need to make to improve. Ultimately, our mission remains the same and we will continue to take all necessary steps to achieve it.”