LGBT, EU Parliament will light up in rainbow colors

Therefore, the “rainbow” question and related LGBTQ rights continue to dominate and register various clashes. Like the one who saw the opposition of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen e Hungary. The former strongly criticized the Hungarian anti-gay law, calling it “a disgrace because it discriminates against people on the basis of sexual orientation and contradicts the fundamental values of the European Union”.
Even the German chancellor Angela Merkel Join the chorus of condemning the Budapest legislation. “I consider this law wrong and incompatible with my perception of politics,” Merkel repeated, responding to questions during the question period in Parliament.
The government’s response was not long Budapest, who called von der Leyen’s words “shameful,” it is not surprising that the same term was used by the European leader. The executive authority emphasized in a memo that the statement of the head of the commission is “a disgrace because it is based on false assertions,” adding that this indicates a “partisan political opinion without first making an honest assessment.”
Anti-LGBT law among the topics at the 27th Leader’s Dinner on Thursday
Hungarian law will be one of the topics that will be discussed on Thursday at a gala dinner for European leaders meeting in Brussels over the two days of the European Council. EU sources announce this. The topic will be discussed informally and will not be present in the conclusions.
