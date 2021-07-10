Levy United States and China, thanks to 156%





Thanks to the United States and China, Levi + 156% higher in the second quarter beats analysts’ expectation. Although revenues are still slightly lower (-3%) compared to the pre-coveted situation, the denim maker expects to reach the same level and surpass it in the third quarter. Given that the health condition does not worsen, the company noted. குறிப்பாக, மே 30 ஆம் தேதியுடன் முடிவடைந்த காலாண்டில், லெவி ஸ்ட்ராஸ் 1.28 பில்லியன் டாலர்கள் (தற்போதைய மாற்று விகிதத்தில் 1.08 பில்லியன் யூரோக்கள்) வருவாயைப் பதிவுசெய்தது, இது வோல் ஸ்ட்ரீட் ஆய்வாளர்கள் இலக்காகக் கொண்ட 1.21 பில்லியன் டாலர்களை (1.02 பில்லியன் யூரோக்கள்) தாண்டியுள்ளது. Out Refinitive. The group’s sales of $ 498 million ($ 20,420 million) increased 156% over the previous year. A stock’s earnings to be $ 0.23 (0.19 euros) rose, which is expected to 0.09 dollars (0.07 euros) is clear. In a geographical point of view, the strong rebound in the US and China, markets are already surpass 2019 results. Europe, on the other hand, remains low, with more conditions due to closures linked to the health crisis. . In fact, one-third of the group’s stores on European soil were closed during this period. (All rights reserved)