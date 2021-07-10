July 10, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Levy United States and China, thanks to 156%

Noah French July 10, 2021 1 min read
Levy 156% thanks to US and China

Thanks to the United States and China, Levi + 156% higher in the second quarter beats analysts’ expectation. Although revenues are still slightly lower (-3%) compared to the pre-coveted situation, the denim maker expects to reach the same level and surpass it in the third quarter. Given that the health condition does not worsen, the company noted. குறிப்பாக, மே 30 ஆம் தேதியுடன் முடிவடைந்த காலாண்டில், லெவி ஸ்ட்ராஸ் 1.28 பில்லியன் டாலர்கள் (தற்போதைய மாற்று விகிதத்தில் 1.08 பில்லியன் யூரோக்கள்) வருவாயைப் பதிவுசெய்தது, இது வோல் ஸ்ட்ரீட் ஆய்வாளர்கள் இலக்காகக் கொண்ட 1.21 பில்லியன் டாலர்களை (1.02 பில்லியன் யூரோக்கள்) தாண்டியுள்ளது. Out Refinitive. The group’s sales of $ 498 million ($ 20,420 million) increased 156% over the previous year. A stock’s earnings to be $ 0.23 (0.19 euros) rose, which is expected to 0.09 dollars (0.07 euros) is clear. In a geographical point of view, the strong rebound in the US and China, markets are already surpass 2019 results. Europe, on the other hand, remains low, with more conditions due to closures linked to the health crisis. . In fact, one-third of the group’s stores on European soil were closed during this period. (All rights reserved)

READ  Berlusconi was very ill because Ruby Derr asked part of his position.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Jalan Lewis is the youngest to go pro in the United States

July 9, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Rafella car, applause and songs as the coffin exits Santa Maria in Aragoli

July 9, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

The mystery of the virus that scares even humans – time

July 9, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Levy United States and China, thanks to 156%

July 10, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Hardly anyone washes this summer fruit and yet not doing so is dangerous

July 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Love and work horoscope, what is the luckiest sign for today, July 10, 2021

July 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

The helicopter on Mars is sending us beautiful colorful pictures

July 10, 2021 Karen Hines