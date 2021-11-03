“Let’s think about the premise of entering F1”

Rome – “We are talking to the FIA ​​and we are seriously considering the possibility of entering Formula 1”. This was stated by Thomas Laudenbach, Head of the Motorsport Region at Porsche, stressing the potential of the future in Formula 1 for the German brand. “If you look at the future and what automakers are announcing about the share of electric cars they want to sell in the future, I think it’s very important for Formula 1 to make the shift towards electrification.” – He said during a press conference.

Laudenbach’s words

“Obviously you can’t expect coordination with an all-electric battery powered car, we all know that – Laudenbach added -. But it is important that there is a much higher priority for the electrical part of the motor. As a manufacturer, you want to get noticed in motorsports, but the sport should also be important to road car technology. From what I know, the FIA ​​has taken a huge step in that direction. This will help. In fact, it is no secret that we are talking with the FIA ​​and it is no secret that we are seriously considering it, but no decision has been made yet. One thing is clear, if we make that decision we can’t wait long.”